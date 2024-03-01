Donald Trump says Governor Greg Abbott is on shortlist for vice president





Former President Donald Trump, in Texas for a campaign stop along the border with Mexico, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on his short list of vice presidential candidates heading into the election of November.

Appearing on Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night, Trump praised Abbott's strong response to illegal immigration.

With Abbott next to Trump, Hannity asked if the governor was being considered as a vice presidential candidate.

He did a great job, Trump said. Yeah, that would definitely be someone I would consider a lot.

So, Hannity asked, is he on the list?

Absolutely, Trump replied.

Hannity did not ask Abbott for his response, noting only that the governor had just learned he was on the shortlist of potential nominees. Abbott just smiled in response.

On Friday, however, Abbott repeated his previous statements to say he remained focused on his job as governor of Texas.

Obviously, that's very nice of him, but I think you all know that my entire focus is on the state of Texas, Abbott said during a news conference on an unrelated topic at the Governors Mansion in Austin .

I've talked about it before, I announced that I would run for re-election in two years. And so my commitment to Texas is to Texas, and I'm staying in Texas, he said.

In Eagle Pass on Thursday, Abbott led Trump on a tour of Shelby Park, which the state took control of in January, fencing the perimeter and installing barbed wire and other barriers along the adjacent Rio Grande.

Hannity devoted an entire hour of his Thursday show to interviewing Trump from Shelby Park, with Abbott appearing in the final segment.

Hannity brought up the topic of potential vice presidential candidates and asked if Abbott was being considered.

I hear this more and more from my friends. “After this show, I think I’m going to hear it a lot more, too,” Trump said. He is a spectacular man, I was honored to have had his support.

Abbott announced his support for Trump in November, when the former president was in Edinburgh for a Thanksgiving meal with state troopers and National Guard troops serving along the border.

When asked if there were any other vice presidential candidates, Trump mentioned U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who withdrew from the presidential race in November, and added that others were under study.

We have a lot of great people, he said.

9 facts about Greg Abbott

Some things you may not know about Greg Abbott, the 48th governor of Texas since it became a state in the United States. (DMN)

