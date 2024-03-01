Politics
Government 'not doing enough' to tackle obesity, says former Conservative health minister
Government 'not doing enough' to tackle Britain's problem. obesity crisis, a former Conservative said the Minister of Health, as an analysis revealed that more than a billion people worldwide are obese.
Conservative peer Lord James Bethell said obesity was an “unspoken epidemic” in the UK and the public would support measures such as a wider sugar tax and restrictions on sugar. junk food advertisement.
A study published Friday by the journal The Lancet suggests that in 2022, around 159 million children and adolescents and 879 million adults would be obese.
In the UK, around 16.8 million people are obese, including eight million women, 7.4 million men, 760,000 boys and 590,000 girls. It is estimated that the cost NHS more than 6.5 billion each year.
Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, mental health problems and many other diseases, which can lead to premature death.
Lord Bethell served as Minister for Health in Boris Johnson's government during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He left the Department of Health following a cabinet reshuffle in September 2021.
Speaking to the Standard, he accused ministers of “bottling” the implementation of the obesity strategy, which aims to halve childhood obesity by 2030, delaying until 2025 a ban on “buy one, get one free” deals on unhealthy snacks and advertising restrictions on junk food.
“Obesity is going to bankrupt the country. Half a million people have left the job market and a significant proportion of them are obese,” he said.
“We simply cannot continue like this and leave the economy as a whole to pick up the pieces. There are not enough doctors and nurses in the NHS to treat all the future illnesses this will cause.”
The government's food czar Henry Dimbleby resigned last year after saying the Tories' ultra-free ideology prevented them to take action to solve the obesity crisis.
Lord Bethell said that while there is “strong support among voters and the media” for measures such as the extension of the sugar tax and restrictions on junk food advertising, strategists and Westminster councilors have created a “political bottleneck” because they worry about “disturbing the public”.
What they don't realize is that the public has shown enormous enthusiasm for their health during Covid, he added. “They got it completely wrong. We wasted the momentum we had from the pandemic, when public interest in health was high.
A study published on Thursday found that more than 9,000 heart disease-related deaths could be avoided in England over the next two decades if all restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, pubs and takeaways put calories on their menus.
Under government policy introduced in April 2022, only large food companies with 250 or more employees must display calories on their menus.
Lord Bethell said extending this policy to all food outlets would not change the way Britain eats overnight, but we have a duty to people to give some sort of guidance on the impact of the food they eat.
Previous evidence suggests that people change their diet when they know how many calories are in a spaghetti carbonara or tiramisu. There is a fundamental responsibility to provide people with the data needed to make these decisions.
He added: It may also mean that food producers need to think about how they prepare them. We've already seen with the sugar tax that when we hold manufacturers accountable, it doesn't take much for them to find ways to start changing the components of their foods.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are taking strong action to tackle obesity, which costs the NHS around 6.5 billion a year, while balancing cost pressures due to the increase in food prices.
Our tax on the soft drinks industry cut the amount of sugar in soft drinks by almost half, removing 46,000 tonnes in total, and our sugar reduction program led to a reduction in sugar levels in cereals for breakfast, yogurts and milk-based drinks.
We introduced mandatory calorie labeling in large restaurants, cafes and takeaways in April 2022, helping people to make informed choices for themselves and their families when eating out. In October 2022 we also introduced location restrictions, meaning less healthy foods can no longer be placed in key supermarket outlets.
