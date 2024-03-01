Trump says little about Gaza and says nothing about what he would do differently





In the nearly five months since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, triggering the most contentious foreign policy crisis of the Biden presidency, Donald J. Trump has said conspicuously little on the subject.

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before quickly falling back on more classic expressions of support for the country. And he boastfully claimed that the invasion would never have happened if he had been president. But his overall approach has been one of laissez-faire.

So you have a war going on, and you're probably going to have to let that play out. You're probably going to have to let things play out, because a lot of people are dying, Mr. Trump said in an interview with Univision a month after the attack. His main advice to Mr. Netanyahu and the Israelis, he said then, was to do a better job at public relations, because the Palestinians were beating them on the public relations front.

Mr. Trump's hands-off approach to the bloody Middle East conflict reflects the profound anti-interventionist shift he has brought about within the Republican Party over the past eight years and has been colored by his feelings about respect for Mr. Netanyahu, whom he may never forgive. for congratulating President Biden on his 2020 victory.

Mr. Trump offered no substantive criticism of Mr. Biden's response to the Hamas invasion and Israel's retaliation in Gaza. Instead, he blamed Mr. Biden's weakness for the entire crisis, the same way he often does when violence or tragedy occurs.

You would never have had the problem that you just had, the horrible problem of Israel on October 7, where Israel was so horribly attacked, the former president told a crowd in Rock Hill, South Carolina , on February 23, before moving on to a more practical approach. lines of attack against Mr. Biden.

It is unimaginable that in a pre-Trump Republican Party, the standard-bearer would have had so little to say about a major terrorist attack against Israel and a regional conflict that is spilling over into the presidential campaign.

It is one of America's closest allies under attack. And it's astonishing that, under these circumstances, you've heard so little about Trump, said John R. Bolton, a former national security adviser to Mr. Trump who has become an outspoken critic of him and who has long been shown to be hawkish in favor of Israel.

Yet those close to Mr. Trump, who leads Mr. Biden in polls, feel little or no urgency for him to present more detailed foreign policy plans on Israel or any other issue.

In 2016, Mr. Trump gave a major speech and several interviews on foreign policy. But we don't know if he will do the same during this campaign. He has a track record in office to highlight now. And when it comes to supporting Israel, his advisers consider that record impeccable.

President Trump has done more for Israel than any U.S. president in history, and he has taken historic actions in the Middle East that have created unprecedented peace, said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for his campaign. . She added: When President Trump returns to the Oval Office, Israel will be protected again, Iran will be broke again, the terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end.

Additionally, Mr. Trump has encountered no dissent within his party regarding his stance on Israel and Gaza.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party is tearing itself apart because of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Mr. Biden faced a protest vote in the Michigan primary on Tuesday aimed at pressuring him to change his approach to the conflict. And a December New York Times/Siena College poll found broad voter disapproval of his handling of the conflict. Among voters aged 18 to 29, a demographic crucial to Democrats' electoral success in recent years, nearly three-quarters of voters disliked Mr. Biden's handling of the Gaza war.

Mr. Trump eagerly consumed news about young progressives turning on Mr. Biden over Israel. And his campaign and its allies plan to exploit this division to their advantage.

One idea under discussion among Trump's allies as a way to further drive the Palestinian wedge into the Democratic Party would be to air ads in areas with high Muslim populations in Michigan that would thank Mr. Biden for standing with Israel, according to two people briefed on the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Trump's allies gleefully deployed similarly underhanded tactics to suppress the Democratic vote in his previous two campaigns. But the latest idea is particularly bold given that Mr. Trump’s Middle East policies as president have shamelessly and lopsidedly favored Israel over the Palestinians. He gave Mr Netanyahu almost everything he wanted, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, reversing decades of US foreign policy and going against of the United Nations, while castigating the Palestinians with aid cuts and diplomatic sanctions, before brokering deals between Israel and four Arab states.

Given Mr. Trump's pro-Israel record, the October 7 attack would have seemed to offer an opportunity to build on his credentials in describing how he would handle the crisis as president.

Other candidates have seized such moments. Richard Fontaine, who was a foreign policy adviser to Senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate, recalled Mr. McCain's reaction that summer when Russian troops entered Georgia, an international ground invasion that the Europe had not experienced for decades.

Mr. McCain offered a list of aggressive actions the United States should take to punish the Russians and told an audience in Pennsylvania that he had assured the Georgian leader that I know I speak for all Americans when I told him, today we are all Georgians. .

Today's Republican Party is a far cry from the days when we were all Georgians. But there is still a strong attraction to Israel, especially among evangelicals.

Michael Allen, a former national security aide to former President George W. Bush, said a pre-Trump Republican candidate could have emphasized what he would have done differently than the outgoing president to support and supply Israel, and went further to say that Iran is the predominant and malign influence in the region, and we cannot move forward without tackling this problem effectively.

Instead, Mr. Trump's first instinct, in the days immediately following the greatest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust, was to use Israel's national trauma to settle his personal accounts with Mr. Netanyahu.

On October 11, Mr. Trump publicly blamed the Hamas invasion on Mr. Netanyahu's lack of preparation, praised the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as very smart, and launched another even more gratuitous attack: claiming that Mr. Netanyahu failed us during the war. Trump presidency by refusing to participate in the January 2020 strike that cost the life of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

What happened next, behind the scenes, appears to have left a lasting impression on Mr. Trump. Trump's close advisers and allies have described his public criticism of Mr. Netanyahu as an unintentional act of political self-harm, although many have privately shared some frustrations with the Israeli leader and privately urged him to issue a statement saying clearly his support for Mr. Netanyahu and for Israel's right to defend itself, according to two people with direct knowledge of the action who insisted on anonymity when describing it.

One of those people was David Friedman, Mr. Trump’s former ambassador to Israel, according to people with knowledge of the action. Mr. Friedman did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Mr. Trump followed their recommendations. Following his remarks, Mr. Trump walked back his criticism, posting on social media that he stood with Mr. Netanyahu and Israel. And he proposed extending his administration's travel ban on Muslim-majority countries to cover Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

As a makeup effort, Mr. Trump, in an Oct. 28 speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition, pledged unwavering support for Israel against Hamas, vowing to defend the country against what he called barbarians , the savages and fascists you see today. trying to harm our beautiful Israel.

Most recently, he simply promised to stand proudly with our friend and ally, the State of Israel, as he declared at a gathering of national religious broadcasters in Nashville last week.

Yet Mr. Netanyahu's initial criticism compounded concerns among a broad network of Jewish groups and others on the pro-Israel right that Mr. Trump's personal grievances and transactional politics could turn him into a partner less reliable for Israel in a second term than him. was at its first.

The worry is that he could let his animosity toward Mr. Netanyahu influence his approach to the relationship, and that he could still court favors with anti-Semites like the rapper Kanye West or the white supremacist Nick Fuentes, whom he has hosted at Mar-a-Lago at the end of 2022.

These Trump allies are working quietly to ensure that Mr. Trump feels incentivized to support Israel if elected.

Mr. Bolton counts himself among those affected.

Anyone who thinks he will be pro-Israel like he was during his first term might well be surprised, Mr. Bolton said. Like everything else for Donald Trump, support for Israel was a political plus for him. And if he ever saw a political advantage, the support would disappear.

