Would Trump be lenient on the South China Sea?

The South China Sea (SCS) and the Taiwan Strait have become hotbeds of geopolitical tension in the Asia-Pacific region due to territorial claims and conflicting strategic interests.

In this context, the United States has assumed a crucial role in preserving stability and the balance of power, particularly given China's increasingly assertive actions.

However, with uncertainties surrounding a possible second term for former President Donald Trump, crucial questions loom over the future direction of US policy in the region.

The previous Trump administration pursued a strategy of strategic engagement and deterrence to counter China's aggressive behavior, including freedom of navigation operations and military presence in the SCS.

Yet his approach is also characterized by unpredictability and transactional diplomacy, raising concerns about the consistency and effectiveness of U.S. policy.

As the political landscape evolves, stakeholders are closely monitoring the trajectory of U.S. involvement in the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing its significant implications for regional stability and security.

China's assertive actions within the SCS have caused widespread concern among neighboring countries and the international community. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in favor of the Philippines and invalidating China's vast territorial claims in the region, Beijing persists in asserting sovereignty over almost the entire sea.

This includes the construction of artificial islands and military installations, thereby increasing tensions with neighboring claimant states like Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. China's disregard for other nations' territorial rights has led to increased militarization and raised fears of potential conflict.

Similarly, tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated as China steps up pressure on Taiwan to accept its “one China” principle. Beijing has conducted military exercises near Taiwan and increased the island's diplomatic isolation, with the aim of forcing respect. Such actions underline China's determination to assert its control over the self-governing island.

Heightened tensions in both regions pose significant challenges to regional stability and security, raising concerns about the risk of military confrontation and the need for diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and find peaceful solutions to these disputes. long time.

In response to China's assertive actions, the United States has adopted a policy of strategic engagement and deterrence in the region. This approach involves conducting freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) and maintaining a visible military presence to enforce international law, support allies, and deter unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the SCS and Taiwan Strait.

By demonstrating its commitment to regional stability and security, the United States aims to counterbalance China's growing influence and prevent tensions from escalating.

However, Trump's approach to the region has introduced elements of unpredictability via his transactional diplomacy. While his previous administration took a tough stance against China by imposing tariffs and sanctioning Chinese entities, Trump also had a personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This caused fluctuations in American politics, with moments of cooperation interspersed with periods of heightened tension. If former President Trump is re-elected in November 2024, his policies toward the SCS and the Taiwan Strait are expected to uphold key U.S. interests in the region.

This includes prioritizing freedom of navigation, safeguarding international law and supporting allies such as Taiwan. But while the previous Trump administration displayed a strong stance against Chinese aggression in the SCS, his personal diplomacy with Chinese President Xi Jinping raises concerns about the continuation of his approach into a second term.

Trump's tendency to prioritize short-term gains and his willingness to engage in quid pro quo negotiations with his adversaries could potentially undermine efforts to maintain a stable and predictable security environment in the region.

Therefore, while the overall strategic objectives of U.S. policy in the SCS and Taiwan Strait will likely remain consistent, how they are pursued may vary depending on Trump's tactical decisions and broader negotiations with China.

Effective management of potential conflict in the SCS and Taiwan Strait requires a balanced approach focused on stability, respect for international law, and cooperation among stakeholders. Although the United States plays a central role in maintaining regional balance, the coherence and strategic clarity of its policies are paramount.

Under the possibility of a second Trump term, US policy could continue to prioritize deterrence and strategic engagement with China. However, Trump's diplomatic approach and personal dealings with Xi could introduce uncertainty, jeopardizing the principled and strategic approach needed to safeguard his interests while promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

Simon Hutagalung is a retired diplomat from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs who received his master's degree in political science and comparative politics from the City University of New York. The opinions expressed in this article are his own.