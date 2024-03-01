Land of hope and failure

I watched the encore of Dear England, by James Graham, at Spazju Kreattiv last Sunday. It's a good play with excellent acting. The first part was entertaining and focused on how Gareth Southgate, as caretaker manager of New England and then full manager, following the sacking of Sam Allardyce after just one game, tore up the script to change the way England runs things. This was just after the European Championship debacle against Iceland in 2016 which ended Roy Hodgson's tenure.

Overall, especially in the first part before the break, it was fast-paced with imaginative sets including a feeling of a vast arena thanks to the lighting techniques and the dressing room hastily arranged in the space. There were also some thoughtful sound effects, like the thud of a ball being kicked, especially during penalties. Rupert Goold, as director, used an imaginative setting to capture the feelings, in this play, of the average, long-suffering English supporter. There is a misplaced sense of entitlement, as if the country that gave the world its modern rules of football has a right to a promised land. I find this quite colonial in thought, unless the screenwriter wanted that to be part of the lure.

The humor is there and the caricatures are there. These include politicians such as Theresa May and mop-haired Boris Johnson. The fortunes of the England national football team are closely linked to those of the nation in the immediate post-Brexit period. The second part seemed less entertaining to me, even though many of the events spanning 2018-2022 took place in such a short period. These include the heartbreaking penalty against Italy in England's first final since 1966 and the subsequent quarter-final elimination in Qatar thanks to another missed penalty, this time during the 90 minutes against France and by Harry Kane among others. The curse of penalties hangs over the game and all this despite Southgate's intense preparation in this aspect of the game, including the engagement of a top psychologist (Pippa). Southgate is constantly haunted by his failure on the spot in a sudden death against Germany at Euro 1996. Everything is seen in the context of this heartbreaking failure by the 'gaffer' who wants to be called simply Gareth. It's about creating a team spirit, which would have been lacking before, as players split into cliques comprising those chosen from the same club teams… your United, Liverpool, Spurs. Overall it was a sequence of failures, often interspersed with this rare and glorious defeat.

The penalty miss in the final act of the 2021 European Championship came after the false dawn of penalty shootout victory over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, as did, ignored in this piece, the miss of Southgate came soon. after England reached the semi-final in 1996 by beating Spain on penalties.

There were terrific performances notably from Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate and Will Close as Harry Kane. The first one with his trimmed beard was practically the Southgate clone. You had to remember that it was Fiennes and not Southgate himself on stage – a clone in both appearance and voice. He captured all her mannerisms. Will Close also managed to imitate Kane in his speech. Of course, accuracy isn't the key in a play or on screen. This may all be a matter of faction. There were caricatures which added spice to the show, notably through the figures of Harry Macguire and Fabio Capello. And of course, Sven Goran Eriksson (Gunnar Cauthery who also played Gary Lineker, Wayne Rooney and Boris Johnson), who knows world football well, has been made as bland as ever, a blandness that belies his formidable tactical knowledge of the game. Boris Johnson, disheveled with the arrogance of an elite, Oxbridge-educated public schoolboy who doesn't have to worry about his appearance, was in stark contrast to the dapper Eriksson, dressed as a business executive. office, whose days to live unfortunately, it has just been announced, are numbered. His presence on the Maltese screen at that time must have been a poignant moment. I found Kel Matsena convincing as Raheem Sterling, as did Lewis Shepherds as Delle Alli, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott and Denzel Baidoo as Bukayo Saka, but there were some pretty solid performance across the board. One question I would ask: do you need to know about the football events in question to fully appreciate the game? Does this take a lot of responsibility from the viewer? And the specter of Sven Eriksson constantly reminds us, certainly not intentionally by Graham when he wrote the play, nor by Goode when he originally directed it for the National Theatre, that there are things infinitely more important in life than football. My solidarity and thoughts go out to Sven at this most difficult time.

One thing this game does, as far as Gareth Southgate is concerned, is confirm that he is meticulous in everything around the team. I'm not so sure of his tactical sense. The piece reinforces my view that he would make an excellent director of football if the role of manager were given to someone more tactically astute. This, however, has little to do with the play. There are gestures in this direction regarding tactical naivety in postmortem conversations.

Unfortunately, the ability to see this and other plays direct from the UK and Broadway in the blink of an eye comes at a price, especially for critics. We do not have the entire cast, which makes it difficult to name the names of the actors playing certain characters. There may be two actors in a specific role, for example Harry Macguire, Fabio Capello and Pippa, and it therefore becomes risky to determine which of the two is playing the character that night.