President of the Republic of Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev: Achieving peace and lasting conflict resolution in Europe's neighboring regions is only possible through diplomacy

2024-03-01 19:02:00

No matter how deep the contradictions and worsening conflicts in our region, achieving a lasting resolution and peace is only possible through the means of diplomacy and the restoration of dialogue. This is what President Rumen Radev told Bulgarian journalists after participating in the opening of the third edition of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Rumen Radev emphasized that the balanced use of all possible means to restore dialogue is especially important in the context of growing tensions, in particular related to the war in Ukraine, as well as in the context of alarming statements by state leaders these last years. days. In no case can we make decisions that will lead to the expansion of this confrontation, both territorially and in terms of scope and use of new weapons, said the President, highlighting the threats of use of 'nuclear weapons.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Bulgarian head of state met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at whose invitation he is in the country, as well as with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean .

Deepening connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey, expanding trade and economic exchanges and energy cooperation were discussed at the meeting of Presidents Radev and Erdogan, and these topics remain a priority, as both leaders The State agreed on this during their bilateral meeting more than a year ago. . The Bulgarian head of state invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Bulgaria this year in order to identify new opportunities for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The completion of the visit this year depends on the stability of the Bulgarian government, as this is linked to the preparation of bilateral documents and the organization of business participation.

Rumen Radev stressed that the aim of his talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Viktor Orban was to restore confidence in Bulgaria as a reliable partner in the energy, trade and economic fields. A trust that has been pogrommed by the government with the so-called energy contribution. Apparently, the government has forgotten the shame of this contribution, which it passed in parliament, voted on, then repealed two months later, but our partners have not forgotten, added the President.

Rumen Radev recalled that the contract with the Turkish company Botas for the reserved capacity of liquefied gas terminals in Turkey and free access to the gas transmission network of our southeastern neighbor created the necessary conditions for Bulgaria to become a player in the energy sector and makes profits. but this opportunity was not used. It all depends on the level of ambition and the capacity and capacity to be able to satisfy these ambitions, and for the moment we see neither, said the President and asked the question whether someone would hold the government accountable for its actions. loss of benefits for Bulgaria. The President gave an example of how our country was able to sell liquefied gas to Hungary thanks to the contract with Botas and the memorandum signed between Bulgargaz and the Hungarian company MVM CEEnergy. Following the introduction of the energy contribution, Hungary is currently in the process of concluding a contract with Botas.

Regarding the permanent removal of the so-called exemption that allowed Bulgaria to work with Russian oil, the President said that measures must be taken to prevent fuel prices from soaring. He stressed that such a trend existed an economic risk given the constant increase in tariffs imposed on tankers for the passage of tankers through the Bosphorus and changes in supply routes.

The President also had a meeting today with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, during which he expressed his support for Moldova's European integration, while hoping that the country's institutions would strictly respect the agreements at the most high political level to preserve the integrity of the Taraclia region.