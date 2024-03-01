Xi Jinping's one-man rule over China's economy sparks turmoil | World News

Xi Jinping The consolidation of power opened the way for him to break China's cycle. debt-driven growth and put the economy on a level playing field a durable base . But there's one big problem: he can't convince the nation that it's a good idea.As the world's second-largest economy experiences a prolonged slowdown, Xi's decision to eschew the old pattern of large-scale stimulus is sparking discontent. The China Dissent Monitor, a project of US-based Freedom House that collects information on the protests, says economic protests have remained high since August, with widespread labor unrest and a housing crisis reducing household wealth.

Last month, thousands of angry retail investors flooded the US embassy's Weibo page with criticism of the government's handling of the economy amid a $7 trillion stock market rout. Elsewhere on the platform, some even insinuated that only a change in senior management could spark market commentary that would manage to circumvent the censors before it was ultimately removed.

This problem is compounded by a significant drop in salaries for civil servants, whose bonuses have been reduced in recent years as debt-ridden local governments struggle to earn enough revenue. This risks disenfranchising the vast bureaucracy charged with implementing Xi’s vision on the ground.

As long as my income was decent, I didn't complain, said Zhou, a mid-level police officer in a southwestern city who asked to be identified only by his last name, adding that budget cuts have reduced his 30% premium compared to before the pandemic. But now that the economy is in bad shape, leaders need to show us some hope.

Although growing anxiety does not pose an immediate threat to Xi, who has amassed more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, broader discontent threatens to exacerbate weakening confidence as consumer prices rise. are falling at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis. The domestic conflicts come as foreign investors turn away from China, with overseas direct investment falling in 2023 to its lowest level in 30 years.

At the same time, there are fewer checks on Xi's policies. The Chinese leader has upended Communist Party norms since he consolidated power and installed a coterie of loyalists in 2022, marking a shift from the more collective decision-making that helped propel the country's economic rise. China. It also makes Xi an increasingly important target, as his push to deleverage the real estate sector leads to a slowdown that begins to impact the broader population.

Despite the challenges, Beijing's leaders appear broadly confident in their plan to reorient the economy, said Yuen Yuen Ang, a professor of Chinese political economy at Johns Hopkins University. The danger for Xi is that the consequences of the decline of the old growth model could be so great that they prevent him from moving to the new growth model, she added. The big question is: can you make this change quickly enough?

Part of the discontent stems from Xi's failure to communicate a clear road map for achieving his goals. While the Chinese leader makes numerous mentions of high-quality development, this vague slogan lacks details. Economists have interpreted this expression to mean favoring sustainable growth rather than continuing the pace of expansion, with an emphasis on promoting innovative technologies.

However, new growth drivers such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy alone are unlikely to fill the gap left by real estate, which at its peak generated around a quarter of GDP Chinese. While strengthening strategic sectors can help protect China from the fallout of its rivalry with the United States, overcapacity in these areas also threatens to inflame already strained geopolitical relations.

Adding to the opacity was Xi's unexplained decision to delay the third plenary session, where top officials meet every five years to set the country's long-term political direction. This party Central Committee conference is now the most delayed in more than three decades, as the Chinese leader continues to disrupt norms.

Official rhetoric putting a positive spin on things has not helped. An article in the Communist Party's mouthpiece, titled There is an atmosphere of optimism across the country, was ridiculed by Chinese social media users last month, as they sarcastically contrasted the Daily article of the People with their own finances.

Everyone in society and in government seems to know there is a problem, said Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institutes' China Analysis Center. But no decisions have been made regarding new approaches to solving these problems.

The economic discontent comes after Xi's strict zero Covid policy undermined investor confidence in China and triggered an exodus of foreigners and citizens. The misstep is emblematic of the information cocoon in which the president operates, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.

People respond to Xi's information and policy preferences, making any objective assessment very difficult, she said. Although his abrupt decision to reverse course after rare nationwide protests against Covid-related lockdowns showed that China's top leader can change course, sudden policy shifts usually come with a significant cost, Sun added .

Chinese citizens have since become more active in protests against economic policies, although direct criticism of Xi remains rare. Last year, nearly a quarter of protests targeted regional leaders in some 1,450 cases where a target was identified by the China Dissent Monitor. A group of U.S.-based researchers wrote in a recent report that fear of government repression discourages about 40 percent of Chinese citizens from participating in protests against the regime.

Citizens also understand that the party controls government at all levels, so failure to address localized problems can ripple through the system as a whole, said Kevin Slaten, who directs the China Dissent Monitor project. Local demands can certainly transform into larger movements that will take on new meaning.

Local officials had to try to contain the discontent. The principal of a school in southern China warned staff against criticizing Xi or the party before the start of a month-long national holiday in January, according to an employee who asked not to be identified when he discussed sensitive subjects. Even during the pandemic, no such message was conveyed, the source added.

In a lengthy essay published in December, China's security czar Chen Wenqing detailed the benefits of reviving the Mao-era style of popular governance to contain local unrest. As China witnesses a large number of social conflicts and disputes that are difficult to uncover, prevent and manage, it is important to mobilize ordinary people to stabilize society, wrote the former intelligence chief .

In the eastern province of Anhui, this system known as the Fengqiao experiment saw a party leader asking disgruntled villagers to speak to him directly as unemployment gripped the local population. After layoffs at a state-owned company in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, a committee was tasked with visiting affected families, ensuring aid was disbursed on time to minimize unrest.

As Xi's corruption campaign continues after more than a decade of purges, there is a growing reluctance to take risks among officials increasingly focused on security and studying Xi Jinping Thought . Prone bureaucrats are a problem even recognized by the highest leader. At a key economic meeting in December, Xi criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders.

Sometimes you have to give people room to make mistakes. But right now, that's not the case, said Liqian Ren, director of Modern Alpha at WisdomTree Inc., a New York-based asset management firm. This is a problem for China. Local authorities need to be willing to try things.

Xi's overarching mission is to merge strengthened control of the Communist Party with an economic model that minimizes the dangerous forces unleashed during the reform period, according to Joseph Torigian, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover History Lab.

Xi is not abandoning the economy, he said, but the Chinese leader wants people to accept that some suffering is necessary as he pursues the country's more ambitious goals. Whether or not the Chinese people are ready to embark on this merry-go-round, I can see it.