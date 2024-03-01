Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court





The United States Supreme Court may have just assured that Donald Trump will not face a criminal trial for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election before the next one. And he could end up avoiding a trial altogether if he wins the presidency in November and tries to tell his administration to end the case against him.

The former president has repeatedly asserted that he is immune from prosecution for actions committed while in office, including, reportedly, leading a multi-state project to pressure officials to overturn the election results, and his inability to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the United States. Capitol to do it by force.

A federal judge and a federal appeals court have rejected that defense in damning rulings that explain exactly why the president cannot escape responsibility for crimes committed while in office. But on Wednesday, the nation's highest court where three judges were appointed by Mr. Trump agreed to take up the case after he asked them to pause on those orders, giving the former president another victory in his proven legal strategy: delay, delay, delay.

The former president's stack of civil and criminal cases has created Russian nesting dolls of court battles, with seemingly each case proceeding to separate appeals courts and debates over evidence, silence orders and legal strategies , which save time and increase probability. that he will only be judged after the elections.

Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments on his immunity defense on April 22. If a ruling is issued sooner rather than later, perhaps in May, and the case is allowed to continue, a jury won't be selected until later this summer, with the trial ending in October, at the earliest. If the court rules in June, a trial may not take place until 2025.

This timeline gives Mr. Trump exactly what he wanted: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his election conspiracy case, will not be able to review pretrial motions, jury selection, a trial and a verdict before Americans vote for the next president. .

The former president has given no indication that he plans to accept his potential loss, regardless of the circumstances. If he loses, Mr. Trump could end up escaping a trial on Jan. 6-related charges as Americans prepare for the next one.

If the Supreme Court does not allow this case to go to trial this year, they will be complicit in this serious offense, according to Norm Eisen, former special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee majority during Mr. Trump's first impeachment.

They will contribute to this failure of accountability and this grave danger to American democracy, he told reporters during a virtual press briefing Thursday. Americans love their democracy. They want to keep it. They want an answer to the question of whether Trump has ever criminally opposed the powers he seeks to regain.

Tom Joscelyn, who wrote the final report of the House select committee that investigated the events surrounding the Capitol attack, said Americans have the right to hear the facts of the case and the evidence at trial .

These people would not have descended on the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power if Trump had not sent them there, he told reporters Thursday. There are so many little fish in the sea that have already been tried and convicted for doing what Trump wanted them to do… It would be a shame if the ringleader of all this wasn't also tried and held accountable .

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for any actions he took while president.

In their unanimous rebuttal of his arguments earlier this month, a panel of appeals court judges wrote that citizen Trump is not protected by presidential immunity and that his alleged efforts to stay in power despite The defeat of the 2020 elections was, if proven, an unprecedented attack. on the structure of our government.

The 57-page decision categorically rejects his premise that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check of executive power, namely the recognition and implementation of election results, as well as its carte blanche efforts to violate rights. individual citizens to vote and for their votes to count.

Trump lawyer admits Jan. 6 riot was 'criminal'

Mr. Trump went to the Supreme Court to ask the justices to put the decision on hold while he considers an appeal. Federal prosecutors have asked judges to let the lower court rulings stand and the case continue to move forward, raising the possibility that if it doesn't, Mr. Trump could end up winning the election for then stop them once in power.

Mr. Trump asked the court to stay the lower court's ruling on February 12. Special Counsel Jack Smith's office asked the justices to deny that request, or at least resume the case on an expedited schedule with oral arguments on March 4.

Instead, the Supreme Court let these requests drag on for more than two weeks.

The judges could have issued an order at any time during this period.

Meanwhile, the defendant in one of the most significant criminal cases in American history continued to raise money for his campaign, portraying himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy, while a parallel case d he election interference in Georgia has instead shifted its focus to allegations of wrongdoing by the woman leading the prosecution through salacious documents filed by one of his co-defendants and Trump-allied lawyers, and a series circus-like hearings designed to undermine prosecutors.

The justices will also rule in the coming weeks on whether he should be barred from the ballot because of his role in the insurrection, after Colorado's highest court found him ineligible under the 14th Amendment. Before the High Court earlier this month, a lawyer for Mr. Trump argued that the attack was a simple riot, not an insurrection, but a shameful, violent and even criminal attack.

Activists hold a banner following arguments in Donald Trump's appeal over his suppression of Colorado's Feb. 8 election.

Mr Trump, however, will face a criminal trial in his hometown of New York on March 25, following allegations that he concealed secret payments to an adult film star to avoid compromising stories of his affairs before the 2016 elections.

This case is the only measure of democratic accountability that we know will happen in 2024, Mr. Eisen said. It's the gateway drug to 2020 election interference. Donald Trump realized he got away with it in 2016: there was no accountability, and that's part of what emboldened him in his shocking criminal conduct.

If the Supreme Court justices wait to rule on his immunity requests near the end of their 2023-2024 terms this summer, they will likely have knowingly prevented voters from knowing whether Trump is a convicted felon before casting their ballot, according to Fred Wertheimer, president of the campaign finance reform group Democracy 21.

If they wait and issue their opinion at the end of the term in June, they will have rewarded Trump's delaying strategy at enormous expense to the country and the Supreme Court, he said. There has never been anything like what Trump did in our history. Never.

