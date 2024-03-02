Xi is (stupidly) preparing communist responses to the real estate crisis in China.

One of many residential developments in China. (Photo by Deng Heping/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

If the leaks and rumors are true, Beijing is ready to launch a new and radical solution to the economy's real estate crisis: a government takeover. What officials call a new model would replace the old emphasis on ownership with more rents and use public funds to buy up bankrupt properties, so that eventually the state's role in real estate would go from 5% of the current market to 30%. %. Such an act would surely return the nation to its communist roots, or even to the era of Mao Zedong. If this succeeded in hiding the real estate crisis for a while, it would, in the long run, cause enormous damage to China's economic prospects.

It is not yet clear exactly what Xi Jinping and the CCP have planned. Indeed, Beijing admitted that it had not yet worked out all the details. The authorities assure that these problems will be resolved in time. Based on currently available evidence, Beijing will commit the equivalent of $280 billion per year for five years to buy up distressed private residential real estate projects and transform them into rental housing. The plans also call for building even more units, some for subsidized rental, for a total of six million new units in 35 cities over the next five years. Beijing would impose severe restrictions on who can buy these apartments and ban buyers from trading their homes on the open market.

Vice Premier He Lifeng, responsible for supporting Xi's economic policy, says the government's resulting expanded role in the region would help in two ways. This would allow Beijing to control oversupply, he argues, and set a floor on residential property prices. There is plenty of room for doubt here. On the one hand, it is far from clear that Beijing has the financial resources to execute such plans, or even the will to do so if it found the resources. On the other hand, China already has some seven million empty homes and its population is decreasing, leaving opens the question of how six million additional units, rented or otherwise, would control supply or set a floor under prices.

Beijing's ability to manage real estate is also in question considering the authorities' mishandling of things so far. Before 2020, Beijing actively encouraged residential real estate development, pushing local authorities to get involved and ensuring easy credit terms for developers and home buyers. Private builders and speculators responded actively, taking on debt and pursuing increasingly dubious projects, so that even if China met its housing needs, this development reached an astronomical level of some 30%. of the Chinese economy. Then, in 2020, Beijing abruptly removed all that support. Unsurprisingly, highly leveraged and stretched developers began to fail almost immediately.

If Beijing had known its business, it would have phased out support so developers, home buyers and local governments could adapt. It would also have provided liquidity to financial markets immediately after the first of these failures, that of giant developer Evergrande. This could have mitigated the adverse effects of such bad debt on the accounts of bondholders and financial institutions. By granting special credits to developers, not to bail them out but to enable them to complete the apartments for which they had contracted and already received payment, Beijing could have saved the investments of millions of Chinese households who had pre-purchased apartments . Such a move would have boosted the confidence of Chinese owners and buyers.

But Beijing procrastinated and the financial markets, worried about so many doubtful debts, did not have the necessary resources to support adequate economic growth. Meanwhile, failure, particularly from buyers of these unfinished apartments, has eroded public confidence in housing purchasing and in general. Consumer spending has contracted, while the home-purchase deficit has driven down property values ​​and, in doing so, eroded the net worth of all Chinese homeowners, further stifling confidence and spending of consumption.

After two effortless years, Beijing proposed temporary but inadequate palliatives at the end of 2023, and today, in the first months of 2024, it seems to have opted for a truly communist solution. Beijing's gross mishandling of the situation so far leaves little to no confidence in its plans to control much of China's real estate stock. There is no doubt that the huge sums of money involved, if Beijing manages to leverage them, will mask the immediate effects of the real estate crisis, but otherwise these plans will fundamentally and perhaps permanently cripple China's growth model.

Wealth is the key consideration. In many ways, homeownership formed the basis of China's boom after Deng Xiaoping first opened up the economy around 50 years ago. In Chinese but also global culture, real estate constitutes the bulwark of household wealth. The dream of accumulating it in China was a big motivator after the opening, and once that wealth began to grow, it encouraged spending and the use of credit, both of which stimulated what proved to be a truly exceptional economic growth record. The importance of homeownership and the boost it has given is evident in the fact that more than 80% of Chinese households own their own homes, a much higher percentage than in most developed economies, including the United States, where the figure is around 66%. .

The CCP's apparent intention to emphasize rentals threatens this engine of growth and wealth creation. Even while allowing purchases, Beijing's plan harms wealth creation by prohibiting the trading of new units on the open market. In practice, this policy makes these units less like homeownership and family wealth than a rental with a very long lease. If these plans come to fruition, and even worse if Beijing develops them, China will face much more serious economic problems in the future than today. Xi and his acolytes in the Forbidden City will have shut down a key engine of economic motivation and growth.