Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief-elect KP CM demands justice for Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2024 01:08 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Amid slogans, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly resounded with the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's Ali Amin Gandapur as he assumed the post of 22nd minister provincial chief, Dawn reported. The PTI chief emerged triumphantly with 90 votes, eclipsing his rival, Ibadullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Nominated for the prestigious post by incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, Gandapur, a former federal minister in the PTI government, had contested and won in the National Assembly seat (NA-44) and provincial seat (PK- 113) in Dera Ismail Khan. With a comfortable majority, the PTI-backed candidates paved the way for the formation of the KP provincial government, as reported by Dawn. Gandapur, who was earlier incarcerated following the May 9 riots, addressed the gathering after being given the post of chief minister. He asserted his independent ability in this role and expressed his dissatisfaction with the alleged injustice his party faced in the February 8 general election. In his victory speech, Gandapur expressed the PTI's position on the political landscape, stating: “We do not want to carry a politics of revenge”, while simultaneously emphasizing: “We know how to snatch our rights.”

The newly elected Chief Minister extended an invitation for an inquiry into allegations of rigging in the general elections, boldly stating: “Come here and conduct an inquiry on the basis of Form 45.” He continued to question the status quo by urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Gandapur called for the immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner and appealed to the Supreme Court to establish a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate the fraud allegations. Gandapur defended the imprisonment of Imran Khan, attributing it to exposing an alleged foreign plot before the public. He said: “Today, the entire nation knows who is elected and who is chosen. » Referring to the tumultuous events of May 9, the PTI leader demanded a judicial investigation to reveal the “real beneficiaries” of the incidents, pledging to release the falsely implicated PTI leaders within a week. He also pledged to end terrorism in KP and assured the public that every citizen of the province would be able to sleep in peace under his administration. Addressing economic concerns, he outlined plans to increase the province's revenue and ease the burden on economically disadvantaged segments of society. Gandapur is also committed to providing property, inheritance rights and free legal assistance. Furthermore, he announced initiatives to invest in trade and business development, with the aim of creating employment opportunities. He declared the reinstatement of the health card in the province from the first day of Ramadan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

