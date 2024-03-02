Politics
Turkish government illegally allowed destruction of Ottoman-era mansion on Bosphorus: journalist
A historic Ottoman-era mansion on the Bosphorus was illegally demolished under the supervision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government, according to a journalist who investigated the case.
The mansion, known as Ehzade Burhaneddin Efendi Yals, was an 18th-century wooden residence in the Yeniky district of Istanbul, purchased by the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II for his son Ehzade Mehmed Burhaneddin, hence its name.
It was one of the last remaining Ottoman-era residences on the Bosphorus and was considered a national treasure.
The mansion was sold in 2015 for 100 million euros to a newly established Turkish company owned by Qatari businessman Abdulhadi Mana Al-Hajri.
Before its destruction, the mansion was surrounded by scaffolding to hide it from view and is now completely rebuilt. This was reported by investigative journalist Cevheri Gven on his personal Patreon page and in a video on his YouTube channel with photos and eyewitness accounts.
Gven reports that an underground tunnel is being built on the site to connect the mansion to two neighboring lodges, in violation of the law.
Although the purchase was made in 2015 by the Qatari company, Gven reports, citing inside information, that it was acquired by President Erdoan's family.
The mansion, located on the banks of Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul's Yeniky district, was ranked the world's fourth most expensive residence in 2014, according to a Forbes report titled “The World's Most Expensive Billionaire Homes “. The dream house covers 5,800 square meters of land and has 64 rooms.
After the founding of the Turkish Republic in 1923, the government expelled the royal family, who had to give up all their property. The mansion was later purchased by an Egyptian citizen of Turkish origin, whose family sold it to Turkish entrepreneur Ahmet Erbilgin in 1984.
Thanks to Erbilgin's efforts, the building was restored and maintained in excellent condition.
Due to its status as a historic monument, only experts approved by the Turkish Monuments Authority were allowed to carry out renovations or maintenance on the building.
If the building was indeed completely demolished, as photos shared by Gven suggest, it would be the first deliberate destruction of a historic mansion on the Bosphorus that was not caused by war or fire. The demolition violates several laws, including those protecting the scenic beauty of the Bosphorus and historical objects.
However, representatives of the construction company say they have obtained all the necessary permits for the new construction.
Local residents who spoke to Gven say construction work on the property and in adjacent pavilions is frequently visited by President Erdoan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak and Erdoan himself. Gven sources indicate that the pavilions have been completely renovated, with one serving as an office and the other as a residence for Albayrak and his wife, Erdoan's daughter Esra.
The pro-government Daily Sabah reported in 2015 that the mansion did indeed have a secret buyer, but said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the emir of Qatar, was the real owner.
However, given the extensive work done on the ground and eyewitness accounts of Albayrak and Erdoan's visits, the Daily Sabah story could have been an attempt by the government to cover up Erdoan's ownership.
Despite the historic significance of the mansion and the controversy surrounding its demolition and reconstruction, the project will continue. According to Gvens' report, the mansion will serve as a residence for the Erdoan family and will be equipped with high-security walls and windows.
