Donald Trump asks Judge Cannon to postpone classified documents trial

Mary McCord, former deputy attorney general for national security, Brandon Van Grack, former senior national security official at the Justice Department, and David Jolly, former congressman from Florida, join Nicolle Wallace at the White House to discuss Donald Trump asking his favorite judge to preside over his four-trial Alieen Cannon to push back his classified documents case until after the November presidential election. March 1, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/watch/donald-trump-asks-judge-cannon-to-push-classified-documents-trial-back-205294661859

