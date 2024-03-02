The moment AHY was in a car with Jokowi and ran in the morning at IKN





Jakarta – Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) also accompanied the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his visit to check the development progress of the Archipelago Capital or IKN. AHY carried out a number of activities at IKN. Morning run AHY uploaded the moment via his X account @AgusYudhoyono, seen detikcom, Friday (1/3/2024). AHY also uploaded a video of himself running in the morning. Seen in the video ME wearing a green TNI-style camouflage suit. He then stopped at the top of a hill to talk about IKN. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Hello from IKN March 1st, capital of the archipelago, currently I am on a hill where I can see a very beautiful view. If you look over there it is the central area of ​​the government center which is under construction , later there will be the Presidential Palace. “There is a ceremonial ground for August 17, then there is an office complex, including for ministers,” AHY said during his morning run. AHY goes jogging in the morning at IKN (Screenshot from AHY's social media) AHY said IKN would be built in stages. He ensured that the IKN was not just the center of government. “But it is also an economic center, a cultural center, an educational center and everything that represents an increasingly advanced Indonesia, a golden Indonesia 2045,” he added. AHY mentioned that the air at IKN was also cold when he ran in the morning. He also appreciated the expanse of the green hills. “What is clear is that we will be very happy and proud if, in the end, Indonesia has a center of culture and a center of civilization that is also high, because the vision of President Joko Widodo and us all, governments, is to present a capital. which has smart features, a smart city and a forest city. Because not only will it be smart, but it will also be very environmentally friendly,” he said. “We want to present a life that truly takes place in the middle of a forest, in the middle of an ecosystem that we must protect, maintain, preserve, the key word is sustainability. It is time for Indonesia to also prioritize new renewable technologies. Energy, why? Because we must “All become responsible citizens of the world to be able to face the climate crisis, extreme climate changes which are making our earth drier and also causing many problems,” he continued. Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning (ATR)/Head of BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) with several ministers accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to check the development progress of the Indonesian capital (IKN) Photo: Muchlis Jr- Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat He also assured that his party would fully support the development of IKN. According to him, it takes time, but the development of IKN is constantly progressing. “We know it takes time, it takes a process, but we have to progress, progress, the steps we have gone through so far are extraordinary, in the midst of the difficulties of the moment, to recover from the pandemic, but also with dedication and commitment, there are tens of thousands of people who work as construction workers, it's extraordinary because it must be properly orchestrated. We must all pray and provide the best support so that the IKN can come to fruition. We will continue to exercise while sweating. thank you,” he said. Then AHY continued his morning run. Learn more on the next page

