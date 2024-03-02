What to remember from a crucial day in court for Donald Trump's criminal cases





Donald Trump's lawyers sought Friday to delay one of his criminal trials until after the November election and to disqualify the district attorney prosecuting another case against the former president, in a split screen that highlighted how all of Trump's criminal cases can't help but overlap.

In Florida, Trump's lawyers told Judge Aileen Cannon that his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case would have to wait until after the 2024 election. Around the same time in Georgia, lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants made their final arguments to Judge Scott McAfee in an effort to disqualify Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis in the Georgia racketeering case involving her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Neither judge made a decision Friday. But the two hearings could have a significant impact on whether or not Trump will be tried in each of these two cases.

Trump's legal calendar remains a jumble of pretrial legal motions, with three of the four trials still in limbo. Besides Florida and Georgia, special counsel Jack Smith's election subversion case in Washington remains on hold, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments on Trump's presidential immunity claims next month.

The only matter that appears settled: Trump's criminal trial in New York will begin March 25, which Trump's lawyers said was a firm date for court Friday.

Here are the takeaways from another busy day in Trump's legal proceedings:

Defense attorneys accuse Willis and Wade of fraud in this court

A parade of defense attorneys in the Fulton County racketeering case argued that Willis should be disqualified, saying she lied about her relationship with Wade and received benefits from him in the form of travel.

Friday's hearing marked the final arguments in the case before McAfee weighs in on whether to disqualify Willis, following several weeks of testimony in which Wade and Willis both took the stand.

Craig Gillen, a defense attorney in the Georgia election subversion case, accused Willis and Wade of committing fraud in this court when they claimed Wade provided no financial benefit to Willis in their relationship.

We have all the records showing Mr. Wade paying for these trips, the cruises, the flights, all of that, said Gillen, who represents David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who is one of the accused in this case.

What is the only way for them to save themselves? Don't pay attention to the archives, don't pay attention to that, can they run away? Don't pay attention to records, don't pay attention to airlines, flights, vacations and cruises, I paid him back in cash, he added.

Willis testified that she reimbursed Wade in cash for flights and other expenses he paid for during their trips. But Gillen argued they were unable to provide documentation evidencing the reimbursements.

Show us your receipts. Where have you ever withdrawn money from the bank? I do not have any. Well, show us the deposits he owned. Well never, we don't have any, he said. Please trust and believe us, because this is our only way out of the trap they have set for themselves.

Gillen concluded: Prosecutors don't do that. Lawyers don't do that. These people, your honor, constitute a systematic error. And they have to go.

Judge Cannon Holds No Rule on Trial Date in Trump Classified Documents Case

In the classified documents case, Cannon did not indicate Friday when she might set a new trial date, but she asked about the prospect of holding a trial as Election Day approaches with the former president likely on the ballot.

Special counsel Jack Smith requested a July date, while Trump's lawyers requested in their filings that the trial begin in August, although they argued they actually wanted it after the November election.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche also questioned whether a trial near the November election would constitute election interference by the Justice Department.

It's the courts' decision and no one disputes it, Blanche said of the trial schedule, while adding that prosecutors would have to answer the question of whether it would be total election interference to hold a trial close to elections.

Prosecutor Jay Bratt criticized defense attorneys for proposing an August trial date despite their argument in court Friday that a trial before the November election would be unfair.

Those are bogus dates, Bratt said of the Trump team's August proposal. Why did they even propose these dates?

Cannon asked relatively few questions during the morning session.

Trump attended Friday's hearing, although he did not speak publicly inside or outside the courtroom. Compared to previous hearings at the courthouse, where Trump sat at the defense table, he appeared relatively relaxed and listened passively. He whispered several times, surrounded by his lawyers, but the room was less tense than in previous hearings.

Much of Friday's hearing on the timeline of the classified documents case against Trump focused on the former president's demands for more discovery from various government entities, including the White House of Biden, because, he claims, these agencies are part of the prosecution team in the case.

Prosecutor David Harbach argued Friday that holding a hearing on the discovery request, as Trump requested, was unnecessary and unwarranted. Trump alleges that the Biden administration conspired to bring charges against Trump to harm his 2024 election campaign. Harbach called Trump's theories baseless and said defense attorneys had not been in able to cite legal precedent that would support their request for a hearing on the matter.

They need to show the case in court, he told Cannon.

Emil Bove, Trump's lawyer, argued that prosecutors coordinated with FBI leaders and other national intelligence officials to review classified documents in the case, and that those people were advised on how to to use certain documents in the case.

Cannon pressed Harbach on his contention that a hearing was not necessary. You don't think there are any factual disputes relevant to her decision on whether the prosecution team extends to other agencies and offices, she asked.

When Trump's lawyers argued for the hearing, Cannon pushed them to describe how they might narrow its scope and asked them to lay out specifically what a hearing would examine.

Holding such a hearing would slow the pace of the case and could cause significant delays in the prosecution's trial.

In the Georgia case, McAfee suggested Friday that if it turns out that top Fulton County prosecutors lied on the witness stand about their romantic relationship, the remedy could be professional disciplinary action before the state bar, instead of the much more aggressive step of removing them from the Trump case.

The proposition that you're putting forward now is that if a state official, the lead prosecutor, the prosecutor himself, says something that is untruthful in the record, that is something that immediately needs to be proactively monitored by the court of first instance? » McAfee said. Basically, what I mean is: where in the law do we find the remedy for a false statement? Usually we would send you down the street to the bar.

Just because McAfee asked the question doesn't necessarily mean that's how he leans.

McAfee also raised questions about evidence in text messages from Wades' former law partner, Terrence Bradley, about his knowledge of a relationship between Wade and Willis.

Donald Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued that Bradley, who sent an absolutely stark message to another defense attorney when asked if he thought the Wade-Willis affair began before to hire him as special prosecutor, had been intentionally evasive in his testimony, saying he was speculating on the timeline.

Bradley's text message was a key piece of evidence the defendants put forward in their attempt to disqualify Willis, arguing that it shows Willis and Wade lied about the start of their relationship.

McAffee, however, raised questions about what could corroborate Bradley's text if Bradley's testimony were impeached.

If we consider that he completely indicted himself, that he did not behave truthfully. What is left standing? » asked McAfee.

Usually, if a state has a witness who deviates, it locks them up. He sits down with a detective. They have a full statement. We don't have that here, McAfee continued.

Sadow argued that Bradley's text message should be considered such a prior statement.

What you have is a text message, which is a prior statement from Bradley that he made on his own. It wasn't given to him by anyone, Sadow said.

