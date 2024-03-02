



President Joe Biden recently claimed to have traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden again claims to have “traveled 17,000 miles” with China’s Xi Jinping, whom he calls the “leader of Russia.” “This has been documented and it’s real! » (This is not the case – the story has been debunked several times) pic.twitter.com/jZs07iC4hv – RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2024 Verdict: false There is no evidence that Biden and Xi have traveled that many miles together. Fact check: At the Governors' Ball dinner, held on February 24, Biden discussed his long relationship with the Chinese president. He talked about how many times they met and said, “Me and him couldn't because he was president and he couldn't travel.” So I traveled 17,000 miles with him across the country – our country and – and in – in China as well. The statement is inaccurate. Biden has made this claim several times before. There's no credible reporting this suggests that Biden's trip with Xi totaled 17,000 miles, and this claim has already been debunked, according to Fox News. It appears there was only one time Xi and Biden traveled together. During the Obama administration, Biden was invited to meet with Xi in China. The Washington Times reported that this trip took place 50 miles has a Chinese school. Other reputable sources, such as CBS News, corroborate the assertion. Biden spoke to students there and they toured the grounds. Biden met with Xi in China in 2013, according to Policy. They, I ended up in Washington in 2015however, they did not travel together. The White House said Washington Post in 2021, the number 17,000 “referred to the total number of round trips – both within the United States and China, as well as internationally – for meetings they held together.” However, this claim still does not bring the total number of miles to match Biden's claim. (RELATED: Video Claims to Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque) Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for an explanation of its calculations. We will update this article if a response is provided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://checkyourfact.com/2024/03/01/fact-check-biden-travel-17000-miles-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos