President Jokowi reviews progress of residential development and important infrastructure in IKN





SUBANG, TINTAHIJAU.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) carried out a direct inspection of the progress of the construction of housing for the personnel of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and defense and security personnel (hankam) of TNI -Polri in the Archipelago Capital Region (IKN), North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. , on Friday (1/3/2024). In his report, President Jokowi said that the total number of residential towers under construction reached 47 towers. The construction of these 47 residential towers is expected to be completed by the end of November 2024. Development progress details show that 12 residential towers are expected to be completed in July, followed by an additional 21 towers in September, and the remaining 14 towers will be completed in November. “This means that the 47 towers should be completed by the end of November,” Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel. Furthermore, President Jokowi also emphasized that the construction of housing for ASN is proceeding according to the predetermined schedule. This indicates that the transfer of ASN to IKN Nusantara will begin in July 2024. “The movement of the ASN here, as well as defense and security personnel, can begin here in July. Although this is a long-term work project, it must be launched. Today , with the final realization, it shows that the building is almost finished. “We have reached the halfway point,” Jokowi explained. Preparing for office relocation Not only that, President Jokowi also stated his intention to start having an office in IKN once important infrastructure such as airports and toll roads are completed. Jokowi explained that once the airport and toll road infrastructure is completed, the travel time from Nusantara Airport to IKN will be shorter, only about 15 minutes. Apart from this, the construction of the toll road will also reduce the travel time from Balikpapan Town to IKN, which previously took around two hours, to around 45 minutes. Not only will President Jokowi transfer his office to IKN, but PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono also plans to start his activities there from July 2024. “Pak Basuki will join us in July, I will wait until the airport and the toll road are completed. “As soon as the airport is completed, as soon as the toll road is completed, we will have an office here,” added Jokowi during the inauguration of the construction of several financial cluster infrastructures in the IKN area on Thursday (29/2/2024). With continued progress and a commitment to moving offices to IKN, these steps mark an important milestone in infrastructure development and equitable development in Indonesia.

