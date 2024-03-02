In classified Trump documents, judge hears arguments on trial date





FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) The federal judge overseeing the classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump heard arguments Friday on a potential trial date, a crucial decision that could impact whether the former president and leading Republican candidate will face a jury this year on charges that he hoarded top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and hid them from government investigators.

The trial, which is taking place in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, is currently set for May 20. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has already postponed several dates in the case and weighed competing requests from prosecutors and defense attorneys during a crucial hearing Friday attended by Friday. Trump himself.

“This case can go to trial this summer,” said prosecutor Jay Bratt, a member of special prosecutor Jack Smith's team, who insisted that the trial take place on July 8. Defense lawyers, on the other hand, say there is no fair way to hold a fair trial this year, at a time when Trump is seeking to clinch the Republican presidential nomination, but they nonetheless proposed August 12 as a possible date to begin jury selection.

“We are convinced that a trial that takes place before the election is wrong and should not take place,” said defense attorney Todd Blanche. The easy solution is to start this trial after the elections.

Cannon did not immediately rule but suggested she did not view the case as being on the cusp of a trial, telling lawyers there was still much work to be done.

Trump sat quietly and appeared to listen intently to the arguments, sometimes whispering with Blanche. Smith was also present, as were Trump's two co-defendants in the case, his valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

The trial date has taken on added significance in light of uncertainty surrounding a separate federal case in Washington accusing Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court said this week it would hear in late April debates over whether Trump, as a former president, was immune from prosecution, making it unclear whether this case, also brought by special counsel Jack Smith, could go to trial before the November elections.

If the Florida classified documents case were to be postponed until after the election, and the Washington election subversion case did not happen this year, it would mean voters would go to the polls without two blockbuster federal prosecutions both alleging criminal charges be resolved by a jury.

The highly anticipated hearing is the first public hearing in weeks in the case and the most significant court appearance to date. It comes as prosecutors have sought to lay bare the seriousness of the allegations against Trump and amid signs of simmering tensions between Smith and Cannon's team over whether the names of potential witnesses in the case could be disclosed by the defense on the public record.

Trump faces 40 counts in Florida that accuse him of deliberately keeping dozens of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, then refusing government requests to return them .

In recent court filings, prosecutors have highlighted the extent of criminal conduct they claim they can prove at trial, saying in a brief this week that there has never been a case in American history in in which a former manager engaged in conduct vaguely similar to Trumps.

They allege, for example, that Trump intentionally kept some of the nation's most sensitive documents after leaving office and returned only a fraction of them at the request of the National Archives, then urged his lawyer to hide the documents and lying to the FBI that he no longer had them. He is also accused of asking staff to delete surveillance footage that allegedly showed boxes of files being moved around the property.

Trump and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing. They asked Cannon last week to dismiss the case, citing among other arguments the same theory of immunity currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

Among the issues expected to be discussed at Friday's hearing is a dispute over whether defense attorneys can publicly file on the docket a substantially unredacted motion that would identify potential witnesses for the government and details of their expected testimony, information provided to them by prosecutors as part of a deal. protection order.

Cannon initially allowed defense attorneys to release the witnesses' names, but after prosecutors urged her to reconsider and said she had made a clear error, she suspended the order.

Tucker reported from Washington.

