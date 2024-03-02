Biden announces airdrop of US humanitarian aid to Gaza | International





US to begin airdropping food aid to Gaza population, president says Joe Biden announced Friday, as the humanitarian crisis deepens and Israel continues to resist opening additional land crossings to allow more aid into the war-torn strip. Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden said the United States would “do everything possible” to deliver additional aid to Gaza, which has been under heavy bombardment by Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. Biden said aid was not getting to Gaza fast enough and said he was working to negotiate an immediate ceasefire deal that would allow more aid to arrive. The airdrops will bring some relief to those on the ground. However, their use does not constitute a lasting solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as this method can only yield a fraction of the amount of aid that could be transported to the enclave by trucks. Instead, their use highlights the devastating impact of the Israeli government's continued refusal to open more land crossings for much-needed aid. U.S. calls for the Netanyahu government to open more crossings in the north have so far failed. In the south, the number of trucks entering the war-torn strip fell to just 85 a day last week. “It would help immediately,” State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Thursday when asked by CNN about the possibility of airdrops. “But the real solution here is to try to get or get, I should say an agreement that would significantly increase the flow of aid and help solve the distribution problems and help solve the problem that civilians are facing to be able to move. safely to get to help when it actually arrives,” Miller said during a department briefing. Earlier this week, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France air-dropped relief supplies to various areas of the Gaza Strip, a sign of the desperate situation. Senior U.S. officials have repeatedly pressed Israeli officials in face-to-face meetings on the urgent need to open additional crossings. “It’s a matter of life and death,” said USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who met Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Additionally, discussions are underway with Israel and other stakeholders about a possible maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to Gaza, but many logistical challenges will need to be resolved for the corridor to actually be operational, a U.S. official said. at CNN. CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed reporting. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

