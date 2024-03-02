Judge Aileen Cannon says Donald Trump's trial is not imminent





A federal judge in Florida said Friday that the prosecution's proposal to try Donald Trump starting July 8 on charges of hoarding national security documents was unrealistic, while the former president's lawyers suggested to begin on August 12 or after the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled the hearing to hammer out scheduling options. Cannon did not immediately rule, but suggested she did not view the case as being on the cusp of a trial, telling attorneys there was still much work to be done.

The Supreme Court's decision Wednesday to hear Trump's immunity argument in another federal criminal case against the former president could also lead Cannon to await a decision from the high court. Trump also claimed immunity from prosecution for taking hundreds of classified documents and storing them at his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump prepare to raise an American flag while awaiting his arrival at the federal courthouse March 1, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The challenge of how to manage access to the classified documents at the heart of the case, such as who can view them, has slowed preparations for the trial, which Cannon had initially scheduled for May 20.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith called for a brisk pace to ensure a verdict before the election. He proposed a July 8 start date and set a schedule for hearings on pretrial motions.

This case can go to trial this summer, said prosecutor Jay Bratt, a member of the Smiths team.

Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, submitted a schedule showing how Trump's scheduled court dates in a New York trial on charges of tampering with business records, scheduled to begin March 25, would overlap with hearings in the classified files affair and the National Republican. Convention in mid-July if it followed Smith's schedule.

Trump firmly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution, both for the Sixth Amendment right to attend trial and the First Amendment right to campaign for president amendment, according to his lawyers.

If the trial takes place before the election, Trump's lawyers have proposed starting on August 12.

We strongly believe that a trial that takes place before the election is wrong and should not take place, Blanche said. The easy solution is to start this trial after the elections.

