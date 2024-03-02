Will Donald Trump be able to win the nomination next week?





Primary season is about to kick into high gear, with three caucuses and primaries this weekend, another on Monday, and then Super Tuesday, when primary voters in 15 states cast their ballots.

Polls suggest that former President Donald Trump is very likely to win most, if not all, of these elections. If these projections are confirmed, Trump will have almost won the Republican nomination, but not quite.

I spoke with New York Times chief political analyst Nate Cohn about when Trump's nomination could become a lock. (On the Democratic side, neither of Biden's primary opponents, Dean Phillips or Marianne Williamson, have won a single delegate or appear poised to do so, so there's no real math to be done.)

Nate, what are the basics of math for delegates?

The basics are simple: A candidate must win a majority of the 2,429 delegates to the Republican National Convention to become the party's nominee. These delegates are typically awarded state by state, based on the results of primaries and caucuses.

What's complicated is that Republican rules allow states to decide how to allocate their delegates, and they take very different approaches, ranging from allocating them proportionally based on candidates' vote share to the ability for a candidate to receive every delegate if they win statewide.

Could Trump clinch the nomination on Super Tuesday?

It's close, but the answer is no! By the end of Super Tuesday, just under half of the delegates to the Republican convention will have been awarded, so technically it is not possible for any candidate to win a majority by then. For good measure, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis won enough delegates in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early states to keep Trump from victory, even if he swept every state on Super Tuesday.

What are the possible scenarios following Super Tuesday?

If the polls are accurate, there is really only one scenario: Trump finds himself within striking distance of the nomination.

Currently, national polls give him nearly 80 percent of the vote, which would net him the most delegates regardless of each state's exact rules. Even better for him, many states, including California, award all their delegates to the winner if he exceeds 50% of the vote, as Trump is supposed to do. There are a few Super Tuesday states that reward their delegates proportionally, but he would still win almost all the delegates if he did as well as the polls suggest.

Put it all together, and Trump could easily win more than 90 percent of the available delegates on Super Tuesday.

How soon could he land the nomination, and what would need to happen?

Mathematically, the earliest possible date is March 12, when Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington will vote.

This would be difficult to achieve, but given his poll numbers, it is difficult to rule him out without very detailed analysis. After all, if Haley fails to get 20 percent of the vote, she might not even receive delegates in states where the rules allow her to do so relatively easily.

If he can't do it, when will he?

More realistically, Trump would win on March 19, when Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio vote.

You can follow the delegate count here as the race unfolds.

Trump says little about Gaza

In the five months following the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, Donald Trump has been very quiet on the subject.

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before quickly falling back on more classic expressions of support for the country. And he boastfully claimed that the invasion would never have happened if he had been president. But his overall approach has been one of laissez-faire.

So you have a war going on, and you're probably going to have to let that play out. You're probably going to have to let things play out, because a lot of people are dying, Trump said in an interview with Univision a month after the attack. His main advice to Netanyahu and the Israelis, he said then, was to do a better job at public relations, because the Palestinians were beating them on the public relations front.

Trump's hands-off approach to the bloody Middle East conflict reflects the profound anti-interventionist shift he has brought about within the Republican Party over the past eight years and has been colored by his feelings about Netanyahu, who he may never forgive for congratulating President Biden. for his 2020 victory.

Trump's first instinct, in the days immediately following the greatest single-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, was to use Israel's national trauma to settle scores with Netanyahu.

On October 11, Trump publicly attributed the Hamas invasion to Netanyahu's lack of preparation and praised the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as very smart.

Trump offered no substantive criticism of Biden's response to the Hamas invasion and Israel's retaliation in Gaza. Instead, he blamed Biden's weakness for the entire crisis, the same way he often does when violence or tragedy occurs.

You would never have had the problem that you just had, the horrible problem of Israel on October 7, where Israel was so horribly attacked, the former president told a crowd in Rock Hill, South Carolina , February 23.

It is unimaginable that in a pre-Trump Republican Party, the standard-bearer would have had so little to say about a major terrorist attack against Israel and a regional conflict that is spilling over into the presidential campaign.

It is one of America's closest allies under attack. And it's astonishing that, under these circumstances, you've heard so little about Trump, said John Bolton, a former Trump national security adviser who has become a vocal critic of Trump and has long been outspoken. hawkish in favor of Israel.

Yet those close to Trump, who leads Biden in the polls, feel little, if any, urgency for him to present more detailed foreign policy plans on Israel or any other issue.

Trump also eagerly consumed news about young progressives turning against Biden over Israel. And his campaign and its allies plan to exploit this division to their advantage.

One idea under discussion among Trump allies, as a way to further drive the Palestinian wedge into the Democratic Party, would be to air ads in high-Muslim population areas of Michigan thanking Biden for standing with Israel, according to two people briefed on the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Michael Gold

Read the full story here.

