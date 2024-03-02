Letter from President Xi Jinping presented to American students





Chinese Consul General in Chicago Zhao Jian (front right) presents Muscatine Community School District Susan Clark High School Principal Jennifer Fridley with a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Muscatine High School students during a reception marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations in Chicago, the United States on February 27, 2024. [Xinhua/Xu Jing] CHICAGO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Students at Muscatine High School in Muscatine, the U.S. state of Iowa, received a special gift: a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Tuesday, at a reception marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-U.S. relations, Chinese Consul General Zhao Jian delivered the letter to Jennifer Fridley, principal of Susan Clark High School in the Muscatine Community School District, in the presence of hundreds of people from all over the world. horizons of life in Chicago. In his speech, Fridley said the school was honored to be among the first students and educators to participate in the 50,000 student exchange program. “We learned a lot about the rich Chinese culture and heritage,” Fridley said. “Actually, going there and visiting China is something none of us will ever forget.” During his trip to the United States in November 2023, Xi announced that China was ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over the next five years. With Xi's support, more than 20 students from Muscatine High School visited Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei Province from January 24 to 30. On January 28, just before the end of their trip, the American students wrote a letter to express their joy and gratitude to Xi for the invitation. In his response, Xi said “seeing is believing,” encouraging Muscatine High School students to return to China and encouraging more young Americans to come to China. “Some of our sister schools have invited us back on some trips,” Fridley told Xinhua. “As we get invited, we plan to take children to China, and then we want to invite Chinese students, families and teachers back to Muscatine, Iowa.” As a thank you, American students sang a specially composed China-Muscatine friendship song in Chinese at the reception. Students from Muscatine High School sing a song in Chinese during a reception marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations in Chicago, the United States, February 27, 2024. [Xinhua/Xu Jing] Upon learning of Xi's response to their letter, “my students were all very excited,” Guo Qianyu, a Chinese language teacher at the school, told Xinhua. January trip to China is “mind-blowing.” “Many students ask me, 'Can I come back?' “Can we stay longer?” Guo said. During their time in China, American students exchanged WeChat with their Chinese peers, hoping to stay in touch. “I'm going to go back (to China) for about a month (this summer) and so I'm really excited to do that,” Cole Loos, a 10th grade student who was among the participants on the January trip, told Xinhua. “I felt sort of honored, especially that he (President Xi) responded personally,” said Leo Regennitter, a sophomore at the school. “I would love to go back to China. I loved it there. It was so great,” he said. Addressing the reception, Consul General Zhao said the US Mid-West region has always played an important role in the development of China-US relations. Zhao expressed hope that “exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States can flourish like a soaring dragon.” (Source: Xinhua)

