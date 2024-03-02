President Joko Widodo inaugurates BIS International Microfinance Center at IKN

DRAWING. Kontan – BRI Ultra Micro Online Flash

KONTAN.CO.ID – CAPITAL OF NUSANTARA (IKN)PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk continues to strengthen its position as an institution microfinance The biggest in the world. More recently, the BIS built the BIS International Microfinance Center in the archipelago capital (IKN), construction of which began during the event. revolutionary in the capital of the archipelago on Thursday February 29, 2024.

In addition to the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the inauguration event of the construction of the BRI building in the capital of the archipelago (IKN) also brought together the ranks of ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet, including the Minister of State Enterprises Erick. Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahaladia and Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan. Apart from that, TNI Commander Agus Subiyanto, Chairman of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono, and Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners Mahendra Siregar were also present.

As is known, previously at IKN this was also carried out 4 revolutionary and began the construction of a number of other infrastructures, ranging from the presidential palace to ministerial offices, health facilities, educational institutions, shopping malls, sports facilities, residences and hotels .

According to President Jokowi, revolutionary This was done as proof of Indonesia's commitment and desire to make IKN a world-class capital. As for holding it revolutionary This also indicates that monetary, banking and payment system authorities are in place and ready to support the development of IKN, as well as support sustainable economic growth in IKN.

The BIS's participation in this activity is a concrete form of the BIS's commitment to participate in national development, strengthen economic infrastructure and consolidate the position of the BIS as a financial institution playing an active role in two areas.create economic value neither social value to support Indonesia's economic growth

BRI President Director Sunarso Revealed BRI Development International Microfinance Center The archipelago capital is a manifestation of the BRI's dedication, particularly in supporting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which forms the backbone of Indonesia's economy.

BIS International Microfinance Center which is built on 13 thousand square meters of land will later be made up of BRI Desk Nusantara, BIS Microfinance Gallery and the BIS Community Center. BIS Desk Nusantara with 8 floors in which are located Entrance hall, priority lounge, office areaAnd Multifunctional room and the BIS Microfinance Gallery works as a gallery for MSMEs, as well as the BRI Community Center which will serve as amphitheater which can be used for events gathering And outdoor exhibitioneach building is equipped with roof.

Sunarso revealed that BIS, as a bank focused on MSME businesses, has consistently made various efforts to continue to develop and empower MSMEs. Until the end of December 2023, BRI credit to MSMEs was recorded at IDR 1.069 trillion, or 84.4% of the total BRI credit IDR. 1,266 trillion in 2023.

Through the establishment of Ultra Micro Holding, BRI, Pegadaian and PNM have distributed credit to a total of 44.2 million MSME customers, including 22 million BRI MSME customers, 15.1 million PNM customers and 7.1 millions of Pegadaian customers.

Apart from this, the company also continues to empower MSMEs through BRIlian Village (village empowerment), LinkUMKM (online rating platform and MSME empowerment), BRIlianpreneur UMKM Export (global MSME exposure), PARI ( integrated commodity platform) and other programs.

Currently, the BRI also has the BRI Research Institute (BRIRins), an institution which regularly conducts research on all aspects related to UKMM empowerment. The findings of this research are used as input for the preparation of various MSME empowerment policies.

Sunarso hopes that the construction of the BRI building in IKN will be a step that will bring broad benefits to all Indonesians in line with the vision of the BRI. Hopefully this step will bring broad benefits to all Indonesians, in line with the vision of the BRI as “Southeast Asia’s most valuable banking group and champion of financial inclusion” which also supports the great aspirations of the Indonesian nation towards the vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045, concluded Sunarso.

