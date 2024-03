Donald Trump, who regularly takes credit for the murder of Roe v. Wade suggests he is open to a national ban on abortion

He called Ron DeSantis' six-week abortion ban a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.

He said he was going to reach an agreement on abortion that the whole country could agree with.

He claimed to be on the side of women.

If you knew nothing about Donald Trump and weren't aware of anything else he said or did regarding reproductive rights, you may have heard these three statements and thought: Hey, this guy cares truly bodily autonomy! He wants pregnant women to make their own decisions! We have nothing to fear when it comes to her abortion plans!

Of course, this is unfortunately not the case at all. Trump clearly poses a clear and present danger to abortion access, although he has attempted to position himself as a moderate on the issue due to the poor performance of anti-abortion Republicans in recent elections. On the one hand, this is the man who first ran for president promising to appoint only anti-Roe v. Justices. Wade, did just that, then took credit for overturning the historic decision, saying, “After 50 years of failure, with no one. by getting even closer, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade.

He now speaks openly about a national ban on abortion. Yes, literally moments after his statement in support of women, Trump told Sean Hannity: The number 15 is mentioned. I didn't accept any numbers. I will see. We want to take on a very polarizing issue and fix it and resolve it so everyone can be happy.

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

The admission that he is considering a 15-week suspension came less than two weeks after The New York Times reported that the ex-president told advisers he supported a 16-week ban. As the outlet noted at the time, one thing Mr. Trump likes about a 16-week federal abortion ban is that it's a round number. You know what I like about 16? Mr. Trump asked one of those people, who requested anonymity, to describe a private conversation. It's even. It's been four months. The idea that he likes 16 weeks because it's an even number is of course deeply Trumpian, in that he has the mind of a child. But it highlights the fact that, like many Republicans, he is content to pull this shit out of his ass without any consideration for the real lives it will impact.

I wish I was surprised, but unfortunately, I can confidently say that all of us on this call saw this coming from a mile away, Joe Biden campaign manager Julie Chvez Rodriguez said after the report was released. from the Times. This is a man who is so proud of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade that he constantly brags about it during the election campaign. Trump is a man who has called for punishing women who have abortions. He took responsibility for the chaos and cruelty plaguing this country, even going so far as to say that he was proud of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-suggests-hes-open-to-a-national-abortion-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos