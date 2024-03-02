Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers meet again

During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey was discussed and the desire to achieve their complete normalization was reaffirmed, said a statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
Mirzoyan and Fidan exchanged views on possible concrete steps in this direction, the statement added. It was not specified whether any agreements had been reached between them.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not immediately issue a statement on the Antalya meeting.
The two ministers had already met in Tehran last October, on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting of the highest diplomats from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey. The five countries constitute the 3+3 Regional Consultative Platform launched in December 2021 in Moscow.
Shortly after the Tehran negotiations, Mirzoyan said there could soon be good news regarding the implementation of the interim normalization agreements reached by Ankara and Yerevan in 2022. But he complained in January that the The Turkish side was still slow to implement them.
One of these agreements provides for the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border to holders of an Armenian or Turkish diplomatic passport as well as to citizens of third countries. Another agreement reached by Turkish and Armenian negotiators provided for air cargo traffic between the two neighboring countries. There has been no sign of its implementation, even though the Turkish government officially allowed shipments of goods by air to and from Armenia in January 2023.
The agreements are the result of several rounds of negotiations led by Turkish and Armenian special envoys Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinian. The two men spoke at a panel discussion in Antalya on Friday.
Kilic publicly proposed that he and Rubinian meet in Yerevan next week. The Armenian official did not commit to the proposal.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders have repeatedly made clear that further progress in the normalization process depends on signing an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal sought by Azerbaijan. Speaking at a summit of Turkish state leaders in Kazakhstan in November, Erdogan also demanded that Armenia open an extraterritorial corridor to the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan. Yerevan continues to reject these demands.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.azatutyun.am/a/32844446.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related