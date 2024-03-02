Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers meet again

During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey was discussed and the desire to achieve their complete normalization was reaffirmed, said a statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Mirzoyan and Fidan exchanged views on possible concrete steps in this direction, the statement added. It was not specified whether any agreements had been reached between them.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not immediately issue a statement on the Antalya meeting.

The two ministers had already met in Tehran last October, on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting of the highest diplomats from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey. The five countries constitute the 3+3 Regional Consultative Platform launched in December 2021 in Moscow.

Shortly after the Tehran negotiations, Mirzoyan said there could soon be good news regarding the implementation of the interim normalization agreements reached by Ankara and Yerevan in 2022. But he complained in January that the The Turkish side was still slow to implement them.

One of these agreements provides for the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border to holders of an Armenian or Turkish diplomatic passport as well as to citizens of third countries. Another agreement reached by Turkish and Armenian negotiators provided for air cargo traffic between the two neighboring countries. There has been no sign of its implementation, even though the Turkish government officially allowed shipments of goods by air to and from Armenia in January 2023.

The agreements are the result of several rounds of negotiations led by Turkish and Armenian special envoys Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinian. The two men spoke at a panel discussion in Antalya on Friday.

Kilic publicly proposed that he and Rubinian meet in Yerevan next week. The Armenian official did not commit to the proposal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders have repeatedly made clear that further progress in the normalization process depends on signing an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal sought by Azerbaijan. Speaking at a summit of Turkish state leaders in Kazakhstan in November, Erdogan also demanded that Armenia open an extraterritorial corridor to the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan. Yerevan continues to reject these demands.