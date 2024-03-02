4 strategic projects “entrusted” by Jokowi to Makassar before the end of his mandate





Makassar – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched the construction of a number of infrastructure projects in Makassar City, South Sulawesi (Sulsel). This strategic agenda emerged towards the end of Jokowi's term this year. Jokowi's seriousness was demonstrated after inviting Acting Governor of South Sulawesi (Sulsel) Bahtiar Baharuddin to a limited meeting (ratas) at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2). Makassar Mayor Moh Ramdhan “Danny” Pomanto as well as a number of South Sulawesi regents were also present at the meeting. Danny admitted that he did not expect Jokowi's attention to the development of Makassar City. Danny praised the central government program which was ensured to be built sustainably. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “We were also very surprised and very happy. Especially at the end of his (Jokowi's) term. He said we will start and I will let it be known that this is a priority agenda for the next president,” Danny told reporters on Friday (1/3/2024). Danny also pledges to support the program initiated by Jokowi. Danny is ready to oversee projects assigned to the South Sulawesi regional government, including Makassar City.



“People will certainly ask why is this a promise at the end of the mandate? He said that. It is a priority that must be continued for the next government. I think so,” he said . Collection detikSulselhere are 4 strategic programs initiated by Jokowi that will be built in Makassar City: 1. GOR Sudiang Stadium Jokowi promised to build a stadium in the GOR Sudiang Makassar region in 2024. Jokowi's commitment was also discussed during a meeting at the State Palace to which South Sulawesi regional heads were invited. The stadium will be built on 20 hectares of land, which is an asset of the South Sulawesi provincial government. Meanwhile, Makassar Municipality will participate in the construction of road access around the stadium. “We also said that the municipal government would immediately prepare a budget for the surrounding road and the provincial government would prepare the land,” Danny said. Danny proposed creating road access to Sudiang Stadium pupil or floating. The route is planned to connect to a toll road to facilitate public access. “PupilIt is directly connected to the toll road. “So people coming from the toll road can enter Sudiang Stadium,” he said. Danny did not specify the stadium construction budget that was to be allocated through the APBN. However, the Makassar city government will budget IDR 200 billion for road infrastructure to facilitate access to the stadium. “We don't know how much we were given. (But) specifically for this road, the Makassar City Government prepared IDR 200 billion,” Danny emphasized. “Sudiang Stadium has the same capacity as Senayan Main Stadium. I don't know how many we will have, at least we try size the biggest,” he added. Learn more on the next page. Watch the video “Jokowi inspects Cipinang main rice market: I see the abundance“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

