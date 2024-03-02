Trump has one week to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million and she expresses very serious concerns





Top line

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to cover millions in fines could begin to come to a head next week, as the ex-president only has until next weekend to pay the 83 verdict, $3 million in E. Jean Carroll, unless a court orders otherwise and Carroll. expressed very serious concerns about Trump's ability to pay on Thursday.

E. Jean Carroll (left) and her attorney Roberta Kaplan (right) leave Manhattan Federal Court following… [+] The civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump concluded on January 26 in New York.

Getty Images Key Facts

A jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to Carroll for defamation over his attacks on the writer after she accused him of sexual assault. The court's official judgment was issued on February 8, meaning Trump's payment is due 30 days later, on March 9.

Trump intends to appeal the ruling, but will still have to either pay the money into a court-controlled account or post an appeal bond guaranteeing his ability to pay.

The ex-president asked the court to withhold judgment against him while he files post-trial motions in the case, or else allow Trump to post significantly reduced bail, while the court quickly rejected his request to immediately suspend judgment while he considers the motion, he still has to render a lasting decision.

The Carrolls' lawyers argued in a court filing Thursday that Trump is asking the court to simply believe he is very wealthy and therefore does not need to post a bond guaranteeing he will pay the money, so that they have very serious concerns about Trump's cash situation and its feasibility. pay what he owes.

Trump was separately ordered to pay $454 million in the civil fraud case against him and his company, and the Carrolls' lawyers pointed to that judgment, the criminal cases against Trump and the ex-president's lack of transparency around his finances as suggesting there is absolutely no possibility. There is reason to believe that Trump has so much easily retrievable cash.

The court gave Trump until 5 p.m. Saturday to respond to Carroll's filing, and a decision on whether Trump must pay the judgment immediately could come soon after, as Trump asked the court to pronounce by March 4.

Crucial quote

Trump's filing asking to stay the money judgment simply asks the Court to trust me and proposes, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the court's filing the equivalent of a napkin in paper ; signed by the less trustworthy borrowers, the Carrolls' lawyers wrote.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump's lawyers argued that there was no identifiable risk that Trump would not pay the judgment against him, noting that Carroll had already conceded as much.[d] that President Trump's resources are sufficient to satisfy the judgment. Having argued to the jury that President Trump has great financial resources, the plaintiff is in no position to contradict herself now and assert that she needs the protection of a bond during the brief period during which which post-trial motions are pending, Trump's lawyers said.

Forbes Rating

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion as of September. That includes just over $400 million in cash and liquidity, enough to cover Carroll's judgment alone, but not his total legal fines when combined with his judgment in the fraud case.

How will Trump pay?

It remains to be seen how Trump will cover the legal fines he owes, which total some $540 million and counting, between his fraud fine, the $83.3 million and a separate $5 million judgment from the first Carroll's lawsuit against Trump, which has already been filed in court. -controlled account. Although Trump does not have enough cash to cover the costs, he has several options, including borrowing against his assets, seeking help from wealthy friends, or borrowing from financial institutions, which is now easier after A New York appeals court has suspended a penalty in its fraud ruling that barred Trump from seeking loans from New York-registered institutions. He could also put some of his real estate assets up for sale, his lawyers suggested in a filing in the fraud case. With Carroll's payment due in a few days, the ex-president has a little more time to pay the cash sum in the fraud ruling, as the New York attorney general's office, which brought the 'case, should not start executing the judgment. unless he has not paid by March 25. Trump also asked an appeals court to stay the judgment against him in the case or post $100 million bail. Although the court on Wednesday denied his request to stay the money judgment while it considers the motion, it continues to do so. must make a decision more lasting.

Key context

Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after he publicly accused him of sexual assault, alleging that the then-president raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. Trump attacked Carroll in response, denying her account and claiming she wasn't my type, leading the writer to sue him for defamation. Trump's reaction to her allegations caused Carroll emotional pain and suffering from the man who raped her, as well as damage to her reputation, honor and dignity, she said. she alleged in the lawsuit. The case remained stuck in court for years as Trump tried to dismiss the accusations, and Carroll filed a second lawsuit against the ex-president, alleging defamation and sexual assault under the Survivors Act adults in New York. That case ended up going to trial first, resulting in Trump being found liable for defamation and sexual assault, but not rape. Because Trump had already been found liable in the first trial based on comments substantially similar to those in the 2019 trial, the second Carroll trial focused solely on determining how much Trump should pay in damages. The jury ruled in January that Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages, intended to deter Trump from further defaming Carroll.

Further Reading MORE FROM FORBESTatout Must Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million For Defamation & Jury Rules By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBESH Here Are Trump's Most Valuable Properties By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBESH Here's Why Trump Won't Need to Sell Any Buildings to raise $540 million By Kyle Mullins MORE FROM FORBES Here's Who Could Lend Trump $540 Million By John Hyatt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/03/01/trump-has-one-week-to-pay-833-million-to-e-jean-carroll-and-shes-expressing-very-strong-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos