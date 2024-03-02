HRW: Trkiye bears responsibility for abuses in Syria – JURIST





Trkiye bears responsibility for human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by Turkish forces and their proxies in Turkish-occupied northern Syria, according to a report.report published Thursday by Human Rights Watch (HRW). The 74-page report documents various abuses, including kidnappings, sexual violence and torture, carried out by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) and military police. “Ongoing abuses, including torture and enforced disappearances of those living under Turkish rule in northern Syria, will continue unless Trkiye itself is taking responsibility and acting to stop them,” said Adam Coogle, HRW’s deputy Middle East director. said. “Turkish officials are not mere spectators of the abuses, but bear responsibility for them as the occupying power and, in some cases, have been directly implicated in apparent war crimes. » Trkiye has occupied various parts of northern Syria since it began carrying out military operations in the region in 2016. Trkiye, which aimed to reduce the Kurdish presence along the Trkiye-Syrian border, has received support from groups local armed forces collectively known as the SNA. According to HRW, Syrians have faced severe displacement, human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law following Turkish incursions. The report highlights arbitrary arrests, kidnappings and illegal detentions carried out by SNA factions and military police, with Kurdish residents suffering the worst abuses due to their alleged links to Kurdish forces in the northeast of the country. Syria. “Everything is done by the power of weapons,” said a former resident who lived under the SNA regime. One of the main concerns of human rights defenders is the forced return of Syrian refugees living in Trkie. The country is currently home to more than 3 million Syrian refugees, and the HRW report draws attention to the arrest, detention and deportation of thousands of these refugees in Trkiye since 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announced in 2022 that the nation aims to return a million Syrian refugees to their country of origin by creating “safe zones” for them in northern Syria. But according to HRW, these areas are extremely dangerous due to the lack of rule of law and dire living conditions. “Turkey's occupation of parts of northern Syria has fostered a climate of lawlessness, abuse and impunity – it is the furthest thing possible from a 'safe zone'” , Coogle said. In February, a UN report found that Syrian refugees faced serious human rights violations upon their return to Syria. HRW agreed, saying that “[e]deporting large numbers of people to areas where they have credible fears of persecution or torture would constitute a violation Trkiye's obligations under international law. HRW stressed that as the occupying power, Trkiye must protect residents from violence, hold those who committed abuses accountable, restore and maintain public security, and provide reparations to victims. The organization also recommended that Trkiye and the Syrian interim government allow independent legislative bodies immediate and unhindered access to their controlled territories. In January, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, together with Syrians for Truth and Justice, filed a complaint criminal complaint for war crimes against Turkish-backed militias in the Afrin region of Syria. The complaint calls for an investigation into human rights violations and war crimes committed in the region since 2018. Amnesty International also accused Trkiye of war crimes in 2019 due to military operations that killed and injured several civilians in northeastern Syria. Such operations have continued into 2024, with at least six civilians injured in Turkish bombings and airstrikes in January.

