Trump again insists that classified documents trial be postponed until 2025 | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's lawyers once again suggested to the federal judge overseeing his criminal case over the preservation of classified documents that the trial should not take place this year, even though they complied with a court order that they forced to propose a potential start date.

On Thursday, the former president reluctantly proposed two trial dates, at the order of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon: an Aug. 12 trial date for Trump and the Mar-a-Lago club's maintenance chief, Carlos De Oliveira, and a September 9 trial date for Trump. valet Walt Nauta.

But the nine-page brief filed by Trump was clear in its tone and reasoning that a trial should not take place until 2025, saying prosecutors were seeking to rush to trial on an unprecedented schedule because they wanted a result before the presidential election in November. .

In a filing at the same time Thursday, prosecutors from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's office asked Cannon to set the trial of all three defendants for July 8, a date that would almost certainly guarantee a verdict before the 2024 election. .

Trump's request marked his latest attempt to push back the case, after taking every opportunity to ask Cannon to delay proceedings since he was indicted last year on charges of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing to justice.

In their first request to delay the trial indefinitely, Trump claimed he could not get a fair trial while he was running for office, asking the judge to also take into account the political calendar in the months leading up to the election .

That argument was repeated again in the new filing, which also asserted that Trump's status as the presumptive GOP nominee meant prosecutors would violate Justice Department rules that prohibit overt investigative measures approaching an election if a trial were held this year.

It remains unclear whether Cannon will acquiesce to Trump's request. Last year, she implicitly rejected Trump's arguments about the election when she set a tentative trial date for May, striking a middle ground between the dueling timetables that Trump and prosecutors had proposed.

The judge may try again to find common ground as she considers setting a new trial date, with the pretrial phase of the documents case running about four months behind schedule, analysis shows from the Guardian.

The documents case has been mired in delays due to Cannon's slow follow-up of the seven-step process outlined in the Classified Information Procedures Act, which governs how classified documents can be introduced into the trial in Espionage Act cases.

Trump could have an advantage in trying to convince the judge to add additional delays, after expressing concern last year that Trump's criminal cases in New York and Washington could collide with the documents case in Florida because they were supposed to start between March and May.

But Trump's legal timeline has changed since Cannon made those remarks in November.

Trump's first criminal case in New York, involving secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, will begin March 25 and is expected to last six weeks. Meanwhile, Washington's 2020 election interference case is effectively delayed indefinitely until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution.

In this sense, Trump's legal calendar is now conflict-free as of May, allowing Cannon to either adopt Trump's or the prosecutors' proposed calendar or re-set a tentative start to the trial somewhere between the two suggested dates.

