President Joko Widodo opens 20th IMM Congress in Palembang – Muhammadiyah





MUHAMMADIYAH.OR.ID, PALEMBANG — The 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM) in 2024 was officially opened directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the Main Dining Hall of Jakabaring Sports City, Palembang City , South Sumatra province, Friday evening (1/3). In his speech, the president appreciated the active role of all IMM executives in the implementation of the national agenda. Including in the 2024 elections, 56% of voters, or 113 million people, belong to the millennial and Z generations. “So in my opinion, young Indonesians are not apathetic towards politics, in fact, the younger generation has a great desire to contribute to the progress of the nation,” the president said. The President also expressed his presence at the opening of IMM amidst his busy schedule as IMM is an important youth organization. “Because IMM is an important organization and the Congress event is also very important,” he explained. President Jokowi said that despite serious global challenges and the dynamically changing global political and economic landscape, Indonesia has a great opportunity to become a developed country, as analyzed by international institutions such as the OECD, the World Bank and the IMF. However, the President also stressed that there are big challenges that can really give rise to opportunities. “We cannot jump straight away, but the challenge is also very great,” the president said. Also accompanying President Jokowi at the opening of the IMM Congress, PP General Chairman Muhammadiyah Haedar Nashir, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Chief of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Raja Juli Antoni, acting. Governor of South Sumatra Agus Fatoni and Chairman of DPP IMM Abdul Musawir Yahya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://muhammadiyah.or.id/2024/03/presiden-joko-widodo-membuka-muktamar-ke-xx-imm-di-palembang/

