PM Narendra Modi With Sandeshkhali in mind, Modi says Muslims will reject Trinamul's 'goondaraaj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hooghlys Arambagh at the Vijay Sankalp rally, saying that Bengal's Muslims would reject the Trinamul Congress.

The Trinamuls' arrogance is based on their belief that they have a secure vote bank, Modi said at a public rally in Hooghlys Arambagh. Muslim women will reject Trinamuls' goondaraj. With the result of the Lok Sabha polls (in Bengal), the countdown for the fall of the Trinamul government will begin.

The events unfolding for almost two months in North 24-Parganas Sandeshkhali occupied a large part of Modi's speech today.

The entire country is watching what those who beat the drum of Maa-Mati-Manush in Sandeshkhali have done, Modi said, referring to the protests against arrested Trinamul strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

During the rule of the Trinamuls, this criminal leader was on the run for almost two months. Someone had to protect him? Modi asked.

Shahjahan was arrested by the Bengal Police on Thursday, for which Modi attributed credit to the state BJP. Shahjahan, a functionary of the North 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad, along with his brothers and associates, are accused of land grabbing, extortion, forcing conversion of agricultural land to fishing and sexual exploitation of women.

When Trinamul leaders crossed all lines against Sandeshkhali's daughters and sisters, women stood against them. When they asked Didi for help, what did they get? They (the Trinamul) used all their power to save their leaders, Modi said. People are wondering if Didi is a community's vote more important than that of Sandeshkhali women?

The BJP launched the Prime Minister's pre-poll campaign on social media with the hashtag ModirSatheBongoBasi (The People of Bengal with Modi).

Modi also questioned the silence of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (IND) partners in Bengal, the Congress and the Left.

The Left and the Congress held meetings in Patna, Bangalore and Mumbai (with Mamata) but they did not dare to ask questions to the state government on Sandeshkhali. You will be surprised to know, the Congress national president said, that these things continue to happen in Bengal. Is this not an insult to the State, to its culture and traditions, to the great sons of the earth and to all the people? Modi asked.

Over the past two weeks, along with BJP Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP President Sukanto Majumdar, Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPM leaders, like state secretary Mohammad Salim and youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee, were also present. prevented from going to Sandeshkhali at the height of the protests.

Former CPM Sandeshkhali MP Nirapada Sardar was arrested and spent almost a fortnight behind bars and was released only after the Calcutta High Court intervened.

Modi has reserved his sharpest attack on the Trinamul, as the projection of a bipolar fight between the BJP and the Trinamul helps both parties consolidate their respective vote banks.

Corruption among the Trinamul base and the reign of terror created by Trinamul strongmen in certain pockets figured prominently in the Prime Minister's speech, indicating that Modi and the BJP would remain focused on these issues as the elections approach. Lok Sabha elections. , the dates of which have not yet been announced. For the pre-poll campaign in Bengal, the BJP has selected three constituencies for Modi to contest, each represented by a Trinamul woman in the outgoing Lok Sabha: Arambagh, Barasat and Krishnagar. .

Krishnagar, where Modi will address a public meeting on Saturday, local MP Mahua Moitra of the Trinamul was expelled from the Lok Sabha last December. Moitra was among the Modi government's most vocal critics over the past five years.

On Friday, Modi addressed the corruption issues that have dragged Bengal's ruling Trinamul party from one controversy to another, with an assurance that he will deal with them sternly.

For the record, Modi had given the same assurance a decade ago, before his first term as Prime Minister, when he had promised to put those involved in the Saradha scam behind bars. The matter is still under investigation,

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the time has come for Modi to make new promises.

The Trinamul has created a new pattern of crime and corruption, the state government is encouraging crime and corruption, Modi said before revealing a list of scams in which leaders belonging to Bengal's ruling party have done investigated and some of them arrested. Bundles of currency notes are recovered from the homes of Trinamul leaders. Even in movies, we haven't seen such huge amounts of money.

The Prime Minister spoke of the scam in the recruitment of teachers and in municipalities, the distribution of rations, land grabbing and cattle smuggling, before presenting himself as the savior and speaking of himself in the third person.

The state government is using all possible means to prevent the central investigating agencies from investigating. The chief minister is sitting on a dharna. Criminals want to loot central funds, but Modi will not allow it. Modi is their number one enemy, Modi said. Should I allow it? Allow them to loot? Am I wrong if I fight against them, if I act against them? It is my guarantee that those who looted public money will have to come back. Modi will not spare them.

The Prime Minister added: Modi is not afraid of their abuses and attacks.

The next weapon in Modi's arsenal was the alleged non-cooperation of the Mamata Banerjee government on development programs and projects.

Ahead of Modis' visit on Friday, the Union Finance Ministry released Rs. 10,692 crore for Bengal (the fourth largest in the country after three BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh) out of the total Rs. 2.15 lakh crore of the third installment of tax devolution for the month of February.

The poor and middle class of Bengal have suffered due to the attitude of the Trinamul government, Modi claimed, before rolling out a list of blocked projects in the state.

Around Rs. 18,000 million was approved for the Jharia-Ranigunj coalfield project but could not take off. Similarly, the state government is not cooperating with the Jagadishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipelines, which have been pending for four years. Funds meant for drinking water, housing projects for the poor and health programs remain unutilized because the state government refuses to implement them, Modi said, before adding that Trinamul was the biggest stumbling block in the development of women, the poor, youth and farmers. in the state.

The Trinamul Congress had two questions to ask the Prime Minister, to which no response was forthcoming on Friday.

When will you listen to Man ki Baat of our deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries. Despite the cessation of funds by your government, the Mamata Banerjee-led government will today clear the dues of all destitute MGNREGA beneficiaries in the state, read a statement issued by the Trinamul. The party also asked the Prime Minister: Will you suspend CBI-fir named Suvendu Adhikari of your party today or will you share the stage with him to prove your Modi ki guarantee of sheltering corrupt people?