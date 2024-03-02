Federal prosecutors seek July trial in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida





Federal prosecutors are seeking a July 8 trial for former President Donald Trump, accused of illegally retaining and concealing classified documents. Defense lawyers say no trial should take place this year, but are proposing August 12 as an alternative.

The dueling proposals were submitted Thursday ahead of a crucial hearing in Florida at which the judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, is expected to set a trial date. The trial is currently set for May 20, but Cannon indicated months ago that she planned to return to that date during Friday's hearing.

The trial date in the classified documents charge has taken on added significance in light of uncertainty surrounding a separate federal case in Washington accusing Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court said this week that it would hear arguments in late April over whether Trump, as a former president, was immune from prosecution, making it unclear whether that case could go to trial before the November elections.

In their motion, defense attorneys made clear to Cannon their strong preference to avoid a trial this year as Trump — who faces four separate state and federal lawsuits — campaigns for the Republican nomination for president.

A key part of the Trump team's strategy has been to seek to delay its criminal cases until after the election. If elected president, Trump could order the Justice Department to dismiss federal cases or seek a pardon.

“As the leading candidate in the 2024 election, President Trump firmly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution, which gives President Trump the right under the Sixth Amendment , to be present and also participate in these proceedings. as… a First Amendment right that he shares with the American people to engage in campaign speech,” the defense attorneys wrote.

But they offered Aug. 12 — weeks after the Republican National Convention — as a possible alternative date for the trial in case Cannon seeks to move forward with a trial this year.

Defense attorneys separately asked Cannon to dismiss the case, citing among other reasons the immunity argument that will soon be considered by the Supreme Court.

Of the four criminal cases Trump is facing, the only one with a trial date that appears close to taking place is a New York state prosecutor accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with drug payments. secret money to a porn star. This case is scheduled to go to trial on March 25.

Another case, filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accuses him of plotting to overturn Georgia's presidential election in 2020. No trial date has been set.

Copyright 2024 by Associated Press. All rights reserved.

