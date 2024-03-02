Politics
Plot revolves around possible reshuffles as China's parliament meets | China
Thousands of delegates are expected to arrive in Beijing this weekend to attend China's most prestigious events. political gathering, a series of closely watched meetings that will set out the government's policy plan for the coming year.
The event, known as two sessions, begins Monday as China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), meets alongside a separate but parallel meeting of the country's highest political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
The NPC's approximately 3,000 delegates can amend the constitution, enact new laws, approve the government budget and fill vacancies in state offices. But in reality, the NPC is a parliament of automatic approval. It has never rejected any agenda item, and the Communist Party (CCP) holds ultimate power over the state.
It is nevertheless a closely followed political event. Premier Li Qiang will present the government work report, which outlines its plans for the coming year, including the GDP growth target. And while no changes are expected in the position of Xi Jinping, who won a third term as NPC chairman last year, personnel changes could be announced, after months of uncertainty over whether which is responsible for some of the most important governments in China. departments.
The most significant changes concern the offices of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense. Speculation over the fate of Qin Gang, the former foreign minister, and Li Shangfu, the former defense minister, has been rife since the two men were dismissed without explanation last year , in a period of turbulence for the Chinese government.
Qin has not been seen in public since June, leading to rumors about his whereabouts. Last week, Qin was removed from his position as a NPC delegate, concluding his eradication from the levers of the Chinese government.
Unlike other delegates who were removed from Parliament, the official notice stated that Qin had resigned. James Palmer, deputy editor of Foreign Policy, said in his China Brief newsletter that this indicated that Qin's fall from grace had been relatively cushioned.
Qin was replaced as foreign minister by his predecessor, Wang Yi, who is also director of the CCP's most powerful foreign affairs commission. Many experts believe Wang's reappointment was meant to be temporary, and that a replacement should be announced at this year's NPC. One likely candidate is Liu Jianchao, a senior party official who has traveled extensively in recent months to attend diplomatic meetings.
At the Defense Ministry, Li was recently removed from the website of the CCP Central Military Commission.
The demotions of Qin and Li left vacancies in the State Council, China's cabinet. Li's vacancy could be filled by his replacement as defense minister, Dong Jun. But it is far from certain that Dong or any new foreign minister will be appointed to the state council.
Neil Thomas and Jing Qian, researchers at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said in a statement recent analysis that if the positions remained vacant, it could suggest a higher degree of distrust and paralysis within Xi's leadership and poorer prospects for China's attempts both to manage tensions with the West and to lead the Global South.
Observers will closely follow the government work report, which Li will present on Tuesday. He is expected to announce a relatively modest GDP growth target, likely to come close to the 5% target set for 2023.
There might be modest fiscal support, but not the deep structural reform or more aggressive stimulus measures that many economists say are needed to revive China's struggling economy. Indeed, Xi's third term as China's leader has been characterized by an emphasis on national security, even at the expense of economic growth or business confidence.
Highlighting this, on February 27, the NPC Standing Committee, which meets when the NPC is not in session, revised the State Secrets Law, expanding the scope of sensitive information to work secrets. The update requires government agencies to protect information that may not constitute a state secret but would have a definite negative impact if leaked.
Although the law only applies to public institutions, Thomas and Qian said the expanded scope of sensitive information could affect companies that deal with China, leading to more uncertainty for businesses in China.
