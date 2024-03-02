ATC confirms Imran's bail in four cases – Journal





LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday upheld the bail of PTI founder Imran Khan in four cases related to the murder of Zille Shah, attack on police outside Zaman Park and burning of PML-N offices at Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk on May 9, 2023.

In his arguments against the bail requests, special prosecutor Rana Shakil said the former prime minister was the mastermind and prime suspect in the May 9 attacks on military installations. He alleged that Mr. Khan incited his employees to attack civilian and military properties.

The prosecutor also read witness statements in court.

Justice Arshad Javed asked the prosecutor as if the PTI founder had personally posted a message on Twitter, now X, provoking his employees to attack military installations.

Defense lawyer says police stations have become hub of false cases against PTI founder

The prosecutor said that before his arrest, Mr Khan had incited party members to take to the streets against state institutions if arrested.

Advocate Salman Safdar, the PTI founder's lawyer, denied the charges against his client, saying police stations had become a constant source of registering false accusations against PTI leaders. He said the Racecourse Police Station was one of them as it had registered a false case related to the death of Zille Shah, a PTI employee.

He said party activists had staged peaceful protests against the arrest of the former prime minister who was in NAB custody at the time of the protests. He said the trial court had earlier granted bail to Mr Khan before his arrest based on his merits, but later rejected it due to his non-appearance after his conviction in the case Toshakhana. He asked the court to confirm Mr Khan's release on bail.

The judge upheld Mr. Khan's pre-arrest bail in all four cases and ordered the petitioner to provide a bond of Rs 500,000 in each case.

The judge extended Mr. Khan's pre-arrest bail until March 7 in the attacks on Jinnah House, Shadman Police Station and Askari Tower.

Last week, the judge decided to hear Mr Khan's bail applications without his virtual presence from Adiala prison.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC rejected Mr. Khan's pre-arrest bail due to his failure to appear, as he had been imprisoned following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Later, the Lahore High Court, following a petition by Mr. Khan, overturned the ATC's decision and reinstated his bail pleas. The High Court also directed the trial court to re-adjudicate the bail applications on merits.

Published in Dawn, March 2, 2024

