Bernie Moreno joins Donald Trump Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy for southern Ohio campaign stop • Ohio Capital Journal





In Butler County on Wednesday, Donald Trump, Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy campaigned with Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno. The visit marks one of the first instances of national surrogates campaigning across the state.

Immigration

They visited Loris Roadhouse in West Chester Township, just north of Cincinnati. The suburban honkytonk hosts line dancing on Tuesdays and live concerts on weekends. The walls are covered with portraits of country stars Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift. Posters promote the upcoming Voices of America festival featuring Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Sam Hunt.

Urban grew up and began his career in Australia.

Several of those present are already considering supporting Moreno. Linda Ryan of Maineville, described meeting him previously. He spoke to me like that,” she said, leaning closer.

Everything he said, I agree with, she explained. The most important thing is the border, everything. All this inflation, all that.

His friend Sheila Wagner also cited immigration as his top issue and expressed anger over ads suggesting Moreno favored open borders.

It makes my blood pressure boil, she says. This is exactly the opposite of what he does.

At least in 2016, Moreno advocated for a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, particularly those who arrived in the United States as children. But at Loris Roadhouse, he reiterated his more recent, maximalist stance on immigration.

We're going to have the largest deportation in American history, he promised, and we're going to get rid of everyone who is here in this country illegally. I am a legal immigrant. I find it incredibly offensive to see this country rewarding people who skipped lines and broke our laws.

It's a pledge his opponents have criticized as unrealistic, but his rhetoric received praise from the crowd as well as Ramaswamy and Trump Jr.

If there is one person who, probably in the Senate, can speak on this issue with personal authority, more than anyone else, it will be this man, Ramaswamy said of Moreno. That's why he's the right man to take out Sherrod Brown and finally solidify Ohio as the red state that we are.

Who is the real MAGA candidate?

However, just as important as immigration was determining who was truly loyal to Donald Trump.

Morenos' GOP opponents, Sen. Matt Dolan, Rep. Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, have made numerous appeals to Trump supporters. Dolan says none of his competitors have done more to implement the former president's policies. LaRose boasts about winning Trump's support in his 2022 re-election bid and says he will be a staunch ally of the president if they are both elected in November.

But Trump's policies are less about politics and more about favoritism. Candidates may pile on MAGA's accomplishments, but among his supporters, Trump's personal imprimatur often matters more. And Trump Jr. was unequivocal about the Ohio Republican field.

Republicans have moved away from the Washington, DC swamp establishment, argued Trump Jr. If you want the party of Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, it's competition (Morenos). Bernie Moreno is the only American primary candidate in this race.

He implored the crowd to make sure everyone knows Bernie is our man. Bernie is my dad's guy.

Moreno framed the race in similar terms, arguing that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to resign as leader offers the party a chance to line up behind Trump.

We cannot relive the events of 2017 and 2018, Moreno argued. We're going to make sure that when President Trump is re-elected, that the entire Republican Party in the Senate and the House actually follows the agenda, that we go out there and actually accomplish these things.

A sign at Moreno's rally in Butler County. (Photo by Nick Evans for the Ohio Capital Journal.)

Trump's support moved things in Karen McCormick's favor. Speaking outside after the event, she described herself as a Trump fan, so she came to see Trump Jr. talk about Moreno. McCormick plans to support Moreno but she had nothing bad to say about her opponents.

Trump supports him, she said of Moreno. It makes a big difference to me. And if Trump had refused to endorse it, she explained, I would have had to do my research.

In truth, there isn't a huge amount of daylight between the candidates on most issues. Aid to Ukraine remains a notable exception. LaRose and Dolan both favor continued support, while Moreno, like Trump, opposes it.

In a press release, LaRose attempted to make another distinction. He questioned Moreno's commitment to gun rights and wondered aloud why two staunch supporters of the Second Amendment would campaign with him.

Sometimes even the good guys are wrong, he said of Trump Jr. and Ramaswamy, but Ohioans won't fall for Bernie's election-year conversion. They want a senator who respects the Second Amendment and who is not a simple liberal pretending to be a conservative.

But in a telling sign of how the party has evolved since Trump's emergence, defending the Second Amendment for years, one of the Republican Party's most reliable applause lines simply didn't happen.

Reproductive rights

The location of the rally, in suburban Butler County, makes for an interesting test case in recent elections. In 2020 and 2022, Republicans dominated at the top of the ticket, with candidates winning more than 60% of the vote. But when voters weighed last year's ballot initiatives, that advantage evaporated.

In the August election to determine whether to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments widely understood as an attempt to undermine an upcoming reproductive rights amendment, Butler County voters said yes, but to penalty. On a yes or no question, neither side managed to secure a majority.

Regarding the reproductive rights amendment itself, Butler County voters narrowly voted to protect abortion access.

Republican candidates, including Moreno, have insisted they will not let the 2024 election become another referendum on abortion rights, but Republicans themselves continue to thwart that effort. From former President Donald Trump taking credit for the repeal of Roe v. Wade, to Ohio's three Republican U.S. Senate candidates signing federal restrictions on abortion, to an Alabama Supreme Court ruling threatening access to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, in reproductive material. politics can't seem to stay on the back burner.

Yet Moreno viewed threats against IVF as a manufactured issue, and although he supported a federal 15-week abortion ban, he argued that similar protections for IVF were unnecessary.

I think states can achieve this. I am confident that Alabama will achieve this. Let the states do their job, he said.

That's not a problem, Moreno insisted. This is a problem created by the left-wing media.

At the time of publication, three fertility clinics in Alabama have halted IVF procedures. Alabama state lawmakers have begun hearings on a handful of bills protecting the treatment, but their timeline is uncertain. Federal protections against IVF were blocked Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS.

Follow OCJ reporter Nick Evans on Twitter.

GET MORNING NEWSPAPERS IN YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2024/03/01/bernie-moreno-joins-donald-trump-jr-and-vivek-ramaswamy-for-south-ohio-campaign-stop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos