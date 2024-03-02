Imran named main accused in May 9 riots





LAHORE:

The special prosecutor has named PTI founder Imran Khan as the main accused in seven cases related to the May 9 riots and other incidents.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday conducted the hearing on Imran's interim bail pleas. Special public prosecutor Rana Shakeel, presenting arguments during the hearing, identified Imran Khan as the main accused in the PM House fire case.

Shakeel highlighted witness statements that allegedly link the PTI founder to incitement, saying the former prime minister had urged party leaders to burn down military installations.

Reading out witness statements in court, he highlighted the PTI founder's alleged calls to take to the streets. The court sought clarification on whether Imran Khan had used social media platforms to attack individuals opposing institutions, to which the special prosecutor responded in the affirmative, citing numerous tweets and posts on Instagram.

It is noteworthy that the court demanded the presence of Imran Khan through video link from the jail and asked the legal representatives of the founder to present their arguments.

The seven cases registered against the PTI founding president include charges related to vandalism of Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

On August 11, 2023, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected Imran's pre-arrest bail due to his absence, resulting from his incarceration following conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Subsequently, in response to a petition filed by Imran Khan, the Lahore High Court set aside the ATC's decision and reinstated his bail pleas. The High Court further asked the trial court to reassess the bail applications on their merits.

These bail applications relate to various cases, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, burning of PML-N offices in Model Town, incident involving a container at Kalma Chowk , the killing of PTI activist Zile Shah and an attack on police outside Zaman Park.

An Anti-Terrorism (AT) court on Friday upheld the bail of PTI founder president Imran Khan in four FIRs registered against him for his alleged involvement in the Zille Shah murder case, Zaman Park riots and fire incidents criminals.

The petitioner's lawyer argued in court that his client had been involved in fabricated and politically motivated cases, with the sole aim of humiliating and embarrassing him, despite his lack of involvement in these matters. allegations.

The lawyer argued that there was no substantial evidence on record to establish his client's nexus with the charges outlined in the FIRs. Pressing the court, he requested bail for his client.

On the other hand, the prosecution vehemently disputed the account of the petitioner's lawyer, asserting that there is ample evidence to support the accused's involvement in these matters.

The magistrate asked the court to reject the bail applications.

However, the ATC judge, after hearing detailed arguments, upheld the bail of accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the above-mentioned cases registered against him at Race Course, Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

