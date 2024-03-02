Xi highlights key role of new energy





Engineers manufacture the MySE292 ultra-large offshore wind turbine blade, in Dongfang, Hainan province, February 27, 2024. [Photo/VCG]

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, called for more efforts to promote high-quality growth of the new energy sector to ensure the nation's energy security and contribute to the construction of a clean and beautiful world. He made the remarks Thursday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Noting that energy security has an impact on a country's overall economic and social development, Xi said developing clean energy and promoting green and low-carbon transformation have become the consensus of the international community to address global climate change. China's energy development still faces a series of challenges, such as huge demand pressure, supply constraints and the arduous tasks of green and low-carbon transformation, he said. . To meet these challenges, the solution is to vigorously develop new energy, he added. Xi stressed that China is rich in wind power, photovoltaics and other resources, and has enormous development potential in new energy. The country has now built the world's largest clean energy supply system, and its new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products are also highly competitive in the global market, he said. With a solid foundation in new energy development, China has become a key driver of global energy transformation and the fight against climate change, Xi noted. Last year, China saw an acceleration in the pace of green and low-carbon transformation. The total installed capacity of renewable energy in the country reached 1.45 billion kilowatts in 2023, accounting for more than 50% of the country's total installed power generation capacity and historically exceeding that of thermal power , according to data from the National Energy Administration. The international competitiveness of China's wind and photovoltaic industries has become increasingly important. The NEA said that by 2023, China's production of key components, such as wind turbines, accounted for more than 70% of the global market, while the proportion of production of polysilicon, silicon wafers, solar cells and modules in the photovoltaic industry all exceeded 80% of the global market. the world total. To promote the high-quality development of new energy, Xi stressed the need to address the relationships between new energy and traditional energy, government and market, as well as energy development and conservation. He stressed the importance of targeting global advanced technologies in the energy sector, intensifying joint efforts to advance core technologies in key areas, and improving the transformation and application of results. of research. He called for promoting industries associated with energy technologies as new engines of modernization of the country's industries, thus promoting the development of new productive forces. Xi also stressed the need to further develop the new energy infrastructure network, advance the intelligent transformation of power grid infrastructure, and accelerate the construction of a charging infrastructure network to support the rapid development of new energy vehicles. It is important to deepen international cooperation in new energy technological innovation, he said, calling for efforts to promote international cooperation in the industrial chain of the new energy sector and build a new model win-win for a green and low-carbon transformation. China should also actively participate in the reform of international energy governance, promoting the establishment of a fair, balanced and inclusive global energy governance system, Xi said. [email protected]

