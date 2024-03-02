Banners rejecting Jokowi's arrival installed on the fence of the South Sumatra DPRD building





PALEMBANG, KOMPAS.com – A banner rejects the arrival of the President Jokowi installed in front of the fence of the South Sumatra DPRD building on Jalan Captain A Rivai, Ilir Barat District, Palembang, Friday (1/3/2024). The banner, measuring 1.5 x 2.5 meters, was unfurled using a rope with the words People, students and activists unite to overthrow the regime, which suddenly attracted the attention of residents . It is not yet clear who the person who displayed the banner was. There are five points on the banner. Also read: Semarang's Kamisan action gives 1 star at the end of Jokowi's term First, reduce the price of basic necessities. Second, support the right to investigation. Third, impeach President Jokowi. Fourth, reject President Jokowi in Bumi Sriwijaya, which destroys Indonesian democracy. Fifth, uncle failed. Abdullah (40), one of the local traders, admitted that he did not know who put up the banner. Because the banner had been up since noon. “Before the Friday prayers, we didn’t know who was offering them,” Abdullah said. Also read: Examined, wife of a patient who claimed to have been harassed by a doctor in Palembang According to the information obtained, President Joko Widodo and his team are expected to attend the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM) which will be held at the Jakabaring Sport City (JSC) Dining Hall at 7:30 p.m. WIB. The arrival of the number one was confirmed directly by the Chairman of the DPD IMM South Sumatra, Robiyatul Maulana. “It's true, President Joko Widodo confirmed that he will attend the 20th IMM Congress,” Robiyatul said. In addition to President Jokowi, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Indonesian Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Indonesian Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan and Indonesian Deputy Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Raja Juli Antoni would take part in the event. “Yes, several ranks also participated,” he said.

