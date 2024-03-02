Attack by Narendra Modi in Sandeshkhali against Mamata, INDIA bloc: the country is enraged | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress and other INDIA bloc alliance parties over the Sandeshkhali case, where several women alleged they were sexually harassed by the Trinamool strongman, Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for around 50 days. This is the first time that Narendra Modi has spoken on the burning issue of Sandeshkhali which has been raging since January 5. Modi condemns Sandeshkhali case, attacks Mamata for saving TMC goon “The country is seeing what the Trinamool Congress has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The entire country is angry. Raja Ram Mohan Roy's soul must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali… the party was protecting the TMC leader and the “Police had to arrest him yesterday after BJP leaders put pressure on the government,” PM Modi said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. PM Modi in Bengal: Follow live updates 'I have blown the trumpet of my mati manush' Attacking the Trinamool over its slogan 'ma mati manush (mother, land, people), Narendra Modi said the soul of Raja Rammohan Roy, wherever it is, must cry seeing the plight of women in Bengal . “A Trinamool leader crossed all limits… when Sandeshkhali's mothers and sisters voiced their protest louder and sought help from Mamata Didi, what did they get in return? Didi and the government did everything to protect the Trinamool leader,” the Prime Minister said. » said Modi. Turning to the back of the dais and pointing to the BJP leaders present on the stage, Modi said: “These BJP leaders have been putting pressure on the government and finally yesterday the Bengal Police bowed down to your forces and arrested the accused.” “This TMC criminal was on the run for two months during the TMC regime. There must be someone who sheltered him. Will you ever forgive this? Will you not take revenge for what happened to the mothers and to the sisters?” » said Modi. 'Be a little ashamed' “People of West Bengal are today asking Mamata didi if some people's votes have become so dear to her that the suffering of women no longer means anything. Be ashamed,” said Narendra Modi. PM Modi's excavations at Mallikarjun Kharge above Sandeshkhali The leaders of the INDIA bloc have closed their eyes, ears and mouths like Gandhi's three monkeys, Modi said. “They are holding meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai and elsewhere. But the Congress and the Left do not have the courage to question the Trinamool government in Bengal. They have not even turned to Sandeshkhali,” said the Prime Minister Modi. “And did you hear what the President of Congress said? The translator must translate and explain this to the mothers and sisters here.”Hey guys, this is all happening in Bengal.. Isn’t this an insult to Bengal, its culture and traditions? Have you ever seen the wads of cash found in the houses of TMC leaders? Have you ever seen so much money even in films?, Modi asked. Mallikarjun Kharge's “Chalte rahta hai” comment came in the political context of West Bengal where the Congress, CPM and Trinamool – the allies in INDIA – are rivals. At a media conclave, Kharge was asked to comment on the Sandeshkhali case. Kharge explained the political scene between the Congress and the Trinamool in the state and refused to comment on it at the national level.

