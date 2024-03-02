Imran Khan lines up Mahmood Khan Achakzai against Asif Zardari





PkMAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai presented Khan Shaheed Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai's autobiography, 'My Life and Times', to PTI leader Asad Qaiser on February 29, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai was on Saturday nominated as the candidate for the post of president by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The SIC announced its decision today, nominating Achakzai as its candidate for the coveted constitutional post against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Zardari is a joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties that will be part of the coalition to form a government at the Centre.

Achakzai won the National Assembly seat from Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman constituency NA-266 in Balochistan.

PTI founder Imran Khan, lodged in Rawalpindis Adiala jail, urged his party's lawmakers to vote for the veteran politician.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan confirmed Achakzai's nomination for the presidential election.

It is noteworthy that a PTI delegation, led by party chief Asad Qaiser, met Achakzai and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal earlier this week to seek their support for raising voice against rigging in the general elections held last month.

During the meeting, Achakzai extended his party's support to all political parties working for the supremacy of the Constitution and empowerment of Parliament.

Presidential election

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, the presidential election is likely to be held on March 9.

According to the schedule, presidential election candidacy files can be submitted today (Saturday) at noon, while the review of candidacy files will be completed by March 4.

Candidates who wish to withdraw their declaration of candidacy can do so before March 5. Whereas the final list of candidates will be published on March 6, after which the vote will take place.

The nomination papers of former Pakistan People's Party president and parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari for the presidential elections will be submitted today (Saturday).

Alvis' mandate

On September 8, 2023, Dr. Arif Alvi became the fourth democratically elected president to complete a five-year term. However, in the absence of the electoral college necessary for the election of the president, he is still in office.

According to the law, the president is elected by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies.

Pursuant to Article 44(1) of the Constitution, the President holds office for a period of five years from the day he assumes office, but remains in office until his successor is elected.

The swearing-in ceremony for the office of the President will take place after the election with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa as administrator.

