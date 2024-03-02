China's Xi Jinping calls for loyalty and honesty from young leaders while morale is at its lowest





Chinese President Xi Jinping On Friday, he urged young and middle-aged officials to be loyal, honest and passionate about reform and innovation, aiming to boost morale and encourage unity in the face of economic and social risks. [Young and middle-aged officials] They must actively demonstrate loyalty and honesty to the party and must clearly express their political position, Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He called on young executives to strictly respect the Communist parties policy discipline and rules, demonstrate honesty and maintain a high degree of unity with the party at all times. China revamps its disciplinary inspection rules to focus on Xi Jinping's instructions The message was conveyed on Friday during the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged civil servants, at Central Party School in Beijing, where Xi urged party organizations to cultivate reliable and qualified successors.

[Party members] should be staunch promoters of a good and clean political ecology, resolutely oppose privileged thoughts and behaviors, and uphold the party's political integrity, Xi added. He also called on them to guard against major risks and resolve major problems. Xi stressed that young party members should be selfless and devote themselves to improving the people's welfare. They must also be passionate about reform and innovation and dare to face difficulties, he said. Xi has already stressed the importance of Innovation on China's path to modernization saying it should occupy a leading place in overall development, according to an excerpt published last year in Qiushi, the party's theoretical journal. Modernization with Chinese characteristics is an exploratory endeavor with many unknown areas that the country must boldly explore through reform and innovation, and we should never rigidly cling to any idea or approach without considering the reality of the situation, Xi said, according to the newspaper. China doubles corruption penalties as new, tougher rules come into effect Morale is at an all-time low among Chinese civil servants as Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign has increased pressure on rank-and-file cadres, while the risk of social unrest increases due to the country's economic slowdown. Chen Daoyin, a political analyst and former professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, noted that the party's tradition was to train young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School, where cadres learn to occupy key positions within the party and the state. The points highlighted in Xi's speech this year suggest widespread problems among young and middle-aged officials, including lack of a sense of responsibility and capability and low awareness of their role, Chen said. In January, Xi warned that the party should continue to fight corruption and other problems with tenacity, perseverance and precision. Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and former Defense Minister Li Shangfu were also stripped of their titles and state councilor posts last year. The reasons for their dismissal have not been publicly revealed. Additional reporting by Jane Cai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3253931/chinas-xi-jinping-calls-loyalty-and-honesty-younger-officials-morale-runs-low The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos