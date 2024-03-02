Visa-free transport with Turkey will be valid until the end of the war





Visa-free access for transport between Ukraine and Turkey will remain in force for the duration of the conflict, as confirmed by mutual agreements between delegations of the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey. to maintain the liberalization of freight transport, the Ukrainian agency reported on Facebook on February 29. Visa-free transportation, or liberalization of freight transportation with Turkey, includes two-way freight transportation and transit transportation. Read also: Erdogan to discuss 'new mechanism' for Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor during meeting with Putin The continued liberalization of freight transport is an example of decision-making based on real figures and indicators of positive impact on the bilateral transport market. Of all the exports we deliver to Turkey, around 15% are delivered by road. Turkish companies import to us almost 60% of the total volume of goods by road, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov. No permit is therefore required for the transport of goods and in transit. The agreements provide for permit-free passage for empty trucks. The number of authorizations for the transport of goods to/from third countries also increased by a thousand, reaching 3,500. Read also: Turkey denounces EU report as unfairly biased against its stalled membership application We also pay great attention to passenger transportation in cooperation with Turkey, said Deputy Minister Serhii Derkach. As part of the reform of international bus transport, we are checking all bus lines in order to have an up-to-date network and to allow companies to open new ones. We are working on the possibility of non-regular transport – we have agreed on 400 permits for this type of travel. Part of these permits will be issued to Ukraine for issuance to carriers in the near future. Liberalization of freight transport, that is, the possibility of carrying out transport without special authorization, is available to 35 countries, including the countries of the European Union. The Reconstruction Ministry team only managed to agree on such a possibility with Norway and North Macedonia and extend the corresponding agreement with Moldova last year. Turkey will help open the ports of Mykolaiv Oblast to navigation on the Black Sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier. Read also: Putin-Erdogan meeting postponed due to preparations for Russian elections Peskov We bring the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a patron! Read the original article on The new voice of Ukraine

