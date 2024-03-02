Imran Khan's party says it won't let National Assembly function unless it gets 'due rights'





ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan]March 2 (ANI): Coming down hard on the ruling alliance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Junaid Akbar has warned that he will not let the National Assembly function until its “due rights” are respected, Geo News reported on Friday. The PTI leader, who is also a Sunni lawmaker from the Ittehad Council (SIC), made the remarks during his fiery speech at the second session of the newly elected lower house of parliament. Speaking, Akbar said: “We do not recognize this assembly. We will not legislate or authorize it [in the House]The party founded by Imran Khan notably claimed that its mandate had been “stolen” during the general elections of February 8. He called the elections “rigged” and accused the caretaker government of denying there was a “level playing field” in the run-up to the elections. [of horse-trading] was installed at the Sindh House and the consciences [of lawmakers] “Some were threatened, others saw their videos.” Highlighting cases of alleged discrimination with the PTI, the lawmaker said his party had been stripped of its electoral symbol. “bat” in costume for the chaos of May 9.

He also claimed that two assassination attempts were made against the PTI founder. Some 34 PTI supporters were killed on May 9 and FIRs were also lodged against the leadership of the party founded by Khan, he added. “Cases of sedition have been registered against me and my friends.” The May 9 riots were sparked almost nationwide after the deposed prime minister was arrested in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders have been put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations, according to Geo News. During the protests, the criminals targeted civilian and military installations, including the Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ). ) in Rawalpindi. The army declared May 9 as “Black Day” and decided to try the disbelievers under the Army Act. Speaking about the allegations of fraud in the February 8 general elections, the PTI chief said those who suffered defeat under Form 45 were sitting in the House. .He also pledged to hold the ruling alliance responsible for “violating” the constitution and harming the country. The PTI has urged the government and Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to launch a fresh investigation to determine the beneficiary of the May 9 violence, Geo News reported. (ANI)

