Jokowi's Message to the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association in Palembang

Palembang President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM) in Jakabaring Sport City (JSC) Palembang, South Sumatra, Friday evening, March 1 2024. Jokowi's arrival was the first activities of the IMM Congress since the beginning of this activity took place. Read also: Mahfud comments on free lunch simulation: unethical Although he had a busy schedule since the morning, Jokowi said he still had time to attend the IMM congress in Palembang. He also considers the IMM congress important. “From the morning, I had 7 agendas in IKN (state capital) East Kalimantan, then I flew to Palembang to attend the congress and arrived in Palembang at 18:30 WIB. Because I consider this conference event important, I decided to come. he said in his speech. Read also: Jokowi would be president of Golkar, JK: there are rules, minimum 5 years as administrator Jokowi appreciated the active role of IMM, especially in the essence of nationality and in contributing to the success of the 2024 elections. Moreover, in this election, the majority of voting data concerned young people, both Millennials and Generation Z. X

 Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Fairmont Hotel, Central Jakarta after the grand campaign of second presidential and vice presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka at SUGBK on Saturday, February 10 2024 in the evening. Read also: The 8th Congress was held, JK warned the National Council of Mosques not to become a place of political struggle “The young generation of voters is the largest, at 56 percent, or 113 million voters. This is very good in my opinion, because young people are not apathetic towards politics, they have in fact a great desire to contribute to the progress of the nation,” he said. According to Jokowi, Indonesia has great potential to become a developed country. This is also predicted by several national institutions who believe that in the next three periods of leadership, Indonesia can become a developed country. “This is a challenge for future leadership. But the challenges are also very big, such as optimizing the downstream of our agricultural products. For example, we already have a majority stake of 51 percent in PT Freeport. Then , in June, the foundry industry will operate which will recruit tens of thousands of workers “Our job is to employ our young people,” the president explained.  President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo Jokowi also advised new leaders to be able to do the same. Additionally, Indonesia is a large and vast country, with a population of almost 280 million people. “Particularly in managing the political economy, you have to be very careful,” he said. Next page “This is a challenge for future leadership. But the challenges are also very big, such as optimizing the downstream of our agricultural products. For example, we already have a majority stake of 51 percent in PT Freeport. Then , in June, the foundry industry will operate which will recruit tens of thousands of workers “Our job is to employ our young people,” the president explained.

