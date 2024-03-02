Politics
Xi Jinping's one-man rule sparks unrest
Part of the discontent stems from Xi's failure to communicate a clear road map for achieving his goals. While the Chinese leader makes numerous mentions of high-quality development, this vague slogan lacks details. Economists have interpreted this expression to mean favoring sustainable growth rather than continuing the pace of expansion, with an emphasis on promoting innovative technologies.
However, new growth drivers such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy alone are unlikely to fill the gap left by real estate, which at its peak generated around a quarter of GDP Chinese. While strengthening strategic sectors can help protect China from the fallout of its rivalry with the United States, overcapacity in these areas also threatens to inflame already strained geopolitical relations.
Adding to the opacity was Xi's unexplained decision to delay the third plenary session, where top officials meet every five years to set the country's long-term political direction. This party Central Committee conference is now the most delayed in more than three decades, as the Chinese leader continues to disrupt norms.
Official rhetoric putting a positive spin on things has not helped. An article in the Communist Party mouthpiece, titled There is an atmosphere of optimism across the country, was ridiculed by Chinese social media users last month, who sarcastically contrasted People's Daily room with their own finances.
Everyone in society and in government seems to know there is a problem, said Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institutes' China Analysis Center. But no decisions have been made regarding new approaches to solving these problems.
Loading
The economic discontent comes after Xi's strict zero COVID policy undermined investor confidence in China and triggered an exodus of foreigners and citizens. The misstep is emblematic of the information cocoon in which the president operates, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.
People respond to Xi's information and policy preferences, making any objective assessment very difficult, she said. Although his abrupt decision to reverse course after rare nationwide protests against COVID lockdown measures showed that China's top leader can change course, sudden policy shifts usually come with a significant cost, a added Sun. Chinese citizens have since become more active in protests against economic policies, although direct criticism of Xi remains rare. Last year, nearly a quarter of protests targeted regional leaders in some 1,450 cases where a target was identified by the China Dissent Monitor. A group of U.S.-based researchers wrote in a recent report that fear of government repression discourages about 40 percent of Chinese citizens from participating in protests against the regime.
Citizens also understand that the party controls government at all levels, so failure to address localized problems can ripple through the system as a whole, said Kevin Slaten, who directs the China Dissent Monitor project. Local demands can certainly transform into larger movements that will take on new meaning.
Local officials had to try to contain the discontent. The principal of a school in southern China warned staff against criticizing Xi or the party before the start of a month-long national holiday in January, according to an employee who asked not to be identified when he discussed sensitive subjects. Even during the pandemic, no such message was conveyed, the source added.
In a lengthy essay published in December, China's security czar Chen Wenqing detailed the benefits of reviving the Mao-era style of popular governance to contain local unrest. As China witnesses a large number of social conflicts and disputes that are difficult to uncover, prevent and manage, it is important to mobilize ordinary people to stabilize society, wrote the former intelligence chief .
Part of the discontent stems from Xi's failure to communicate a clear road map for achieving his goals.
In the eastern province of Anhui, this system known as the Fengqiao experiment saw a party leader asking disgruntled villagers to speak to him directly as unemployment gripped the local population. After layoffs at a state-owned company in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, a committee was tasked with visiting affected families, ensuring aid was disbursed on time to minimize unrest.
As Xi's corruption campaign continues after more than a decade of purges, there is a growing reluctance to take risks among officials increasingly focused on security and studying Xi Jinping Thought . Prone bureaucrats are a problem even recognized by the highest leader. At a key economic meeting in December, Xi criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders.
Loading
Sometimes you have to give people room to make mistakes. But right now, that's not the case, said Liqian Ren, director of Modern Alpha at WisdomTree, a New York-based asset management firm. This is a problem for China. Local authorities need to be willing to try things.
Xi's overarching mission is to merge strengthened control of the Communist Party with an economic model that minimizes the dangerous forces unleashed during the reform period, according to Joseph Torigian, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover History Lab.
Xi is not abandoning the economy, he said, but the Chinese leader wants people to accept that some suffering is necessary as he pursues the country's more ambitious goals. Whether or not the Chinese people are ready to embark on this merry-go-round, I can see it.
Stephen Bartholomeusz: Time is running out as China spirals downward
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/xi-s-one-man-rule-over-china-s-economy-is-sparking-trouble-20240301-p5f93g.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping's one-man rule sparks unrest
- Jokowi's Message to the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association in Palembang
- College football proposes helmet communications after Michigan scandal
- The special counsel is proposing a July 8 trial date in the Trump documents case
- Rihanna performs and Bollywood stars wow ahead of Ambani's wedding
- Seachtain na Gaeilge with BBC Irish
- Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jet off to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza |
- Meet Indian cricket's 17th man, son of an influential father and outsider in dressing room | Cricket news
- How luxury African fashion seduced European catwalks
- Budget 2024 will bring more school investment to Surrey
- 19,000 homes are still without water two months after the Noto earthquake
- Imran Khan's party says it won't let National Assembly function unless it gets 'due rights'