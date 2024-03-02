Xi Jinping's one-man rule sparks unrest

Part of the discontent stems from Xi's failure to communicate a clear road map for achieving his goals. While the Chinese leader makes numerous mentions of high-quality development, this vague slogan lacks details. Economists have interpreted this expression to mean favoring sustainable growth rather than continuing the pace of expansion, with an emphasis on promoting innovative technologies. However, new growth drivers such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy alone are unlikely to fill the gap left by real estate, which at its peak generated around a quarter of GDP Chinese. While strengthening strategic sectors can help protect China from the fallout of its rivalry with the United States, overcapacity in these areas also threatens to inflame already strained geopolitical relations. China's economy is in the midst of a prolonged recession. Credit: Bloomberg Adding to the opacity was Xi's unexplained decision to delay the third plenary session, where top officials meet every five years to set the country's long-term political direction. This party Central Committee conference is now the most delayed in more than three decades, as the Chinese leader continues to disrupt norms. Official rhetoric putting a positive spin on things has not helped. An article in the Communist Party mouthpiece, titled There is an atmosphere of optimism across the country, was ridiculed by Chinese social media users last month, who sarcastically contrasted People's Daily room with their own finances.

Everyone in society and in government seems to know there is a problem, said Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institutes' China Analysis Center. But no decisions have been made regarding new approaches to solving these problems. Loading The economic discontent comes after Xi's strict zero COVID policy undermined investor confidence in China and triggered an exodus of foreigners and citizens. The misstep is emblematic of the information cocoon in which the president operates, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center. People respond to Xi's information and policy preferences, making any objective assessment very difficult, she said. Although his abrupt decision to reverse course after rare nationwide protests against COVID lockdown measures showed that China's top leader can change course, sudden policy shifts usually come with a significant cost, a added Sun. Chinese citizens have since become more active in protests against economic policies, although direct criticism of Xi remains rare. Last year, nearly a quarter of protests targeted regional leaders in some 1,450 cases where a target was identified by the China Dissent Monitor. A group of U.S.-based researchers wrote in a recent report that fear of government repression discourages about 40 percent of Chinese citizens from participating in protests against the regime. Citizens also understand that the party controls government at all levels, so failure to address localized problems can ripple through the system as a whole, said Kevin Slaten, who directs the China Dissent Monitor project. Local demands can certainly transform into larger movements that will take on new meaning.

Local officials had to try to contain the discontent. The principal of a school in southern China warned staff against criticizing Xi or the party before the start of a month-long national holiday in January, according to an employee who asked not to be identified when he discussed sensitive subjects. Even during the pandemic, no such message was conveyed, the source added. In a lengthy essay published in December, China's security czar Chen Wenqing detailed the benefits of reviving the Mao-era style of popular governance to contain local unrest. As China witnesses a large number of social conflicts and disputes that are difficult to uncover, prevent and manage, it is important to mobilize ordinary people to stabilize society, wrote the former intelligence chief . In the eastern province of Anhui, this system known as the Fengqiao experiment saw a party leader asking disgruntled villagers to speak to him directly as unemployment gripped the local population. After layoffs at a state-owned company in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, a committee was tasked with visiting affected families, ensuring aid was disbursed on time to minimize unrest. As Xi's corruption campaign continues after more than a decade of purges, there is a growing reluctance to take risks among officials increasingly focused on security and studying Xi Jinping Thought . Prone bureaucrats are a problem even recognized by the highest leader. At a key economic meeting in December, Xi criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders.