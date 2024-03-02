PM Modi questions Indian bloc leaders' silence on Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with a portrait of Raja Ram Mohan Roy during the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of various projects at Arambagh in Hooghly on Friday. West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and BJP President Sukanta Majumdar were also seen. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over recent developments in Sandeshkhali, where a TMC leader and his supporters were accused of sexually abusing women, attacking officials of the Law Enforcement Directorate and for seizing land in the area. Mr Modi asked why leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc of which the TMC is a member had remained silent on the issue.

I am surprised by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. All the great leaders of the INDIA alliance turned a blind eye, mouth and ear to Sandeshkhali like Gandhiji's three monkeys. They held meetings together in Patna, Bangalore and Mumbai, but the Left and Congress leaders did not seek any response from the chief minister and the government. [on Sandeshkhali]. They did not spare even a sight for the women of Sandeshkhali, Mr. Modi said, while addressing a public meeting at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of allegedly saying that such things were happening in Bengal with reference to Sandeshkhali. Recently participating in a debate on a private television channel, the Congress leader had indeed condemned the atrocities committed against women in Sandeshkhali; However, when asked about state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on jungle raj in the state, Mr. Kharge said such things happen in West Bengal when the Left and Congress leaders are targeting the Trinamool Congress.

A look at women's votes

Mr Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and is expected to address another rally in Krishnanagar on Saturday. The Lok Sabha constituencies of Arambagh and Krishnanagar are represented by TMC women MPs Aparupa Poddar and Mahua Moitra respectively. At the Arambagh rally, which saw a significant participation of women, the Prime Minister raised the issue of Sandeshkhali right at the start of the event.

The entire country is now following the situation in Bengal. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati and Manush, made to the sisters of Sandeshkhali. They should be ashamed of what they did in Sandeshkhali, Mr. Modi said. He added that the soul of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy must be crying after witnessing what happened in Sandeshkhali. Targeting the Trinamool Congress, as well as the Left and the Congress leadership, Mr. Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in Sandeshkhali, who has been on the run for two months, the Prime Minister said: “There must have been someone trying to protect him. Will you forgive such TMC? Will you not take revenge for what was done to women and children.Each error must be corrected by a vote.(We must respond to every injury with votes), Mr. Modi said.

Muslim women will expel TMC

Mr Shahjahan was arrested on Thursday, almost 55 days after his supporters attacked a team of ED officials. Sandeshkhali in the Sundarbans region has been in turmoil in recent weeks with allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault by a section of Trinamool Congress leaders.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of support for the minority vote bank of the Trinamool Congress and said that the ruling party in West Bengal has become arrogant because it feels that it enjoys the support of a minority vote bank. particular voice. On this occasion, Muslim women and children will reject the Trinamool Congress, he said.

New model of corruption

Mr. Modi alleged that the TMC introduced a new model of corruption in West Bengal, which the party institutionalized with the active protection of the state administration. Modi also addressed the issue of scams in West Bengal and large sums of money seized from state ministers and promised the people that those who looted the state should return the stolen money.

Let me ask you: should I let this loot continue? Isn’t this money yours?These looters will have to be rewarded.[Those who have looted will have to return.] This is Modi's guarantee, the Prime Minister said. He added that the TMC considers him its number one enemy. Neither Modi is afraid of their abuses nor their attacks, he added.

After the rally, Mr. Modi returned to Kolkata to spend the night at the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited him. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth 7,200 crores in Arambagh and Hooghly.