CPC leadership discusses draft government work report







The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on February 29 to discuss the draft government work report, which the State Council will submit for deliberation at the second session of the 14th National People's Assembly. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting. It was noted at the meeting that over the past year, facing an exceptionally complicated international environment and the arduous tasks of promoting reforms, pursuing development and maintaining stability, the CPC Central Committee , with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, brought together the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and led them to resist external pressures, overcome internal difficulties and make strenuous efforts. As a result, the country achieved a smooth transition in its response to COVID-19, its economy rebounded for the better and the well-being of the population was effectively ensured. During the year, the country successfully achieved the main goals and tasks of its economic and social development, made tangible progress in high-quality development, and made solid progress in building itself into a socialist country. modern in every way. It was noted at the meeting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a pivotal year for the country to achieve the goals and tasks set out in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). . To do good work in government work, the State Council should follow the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in it and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for New era, and implement the guiding principles. of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. In accordance with the plans outlined at the Central Conference on Economic Work, it should uphold the general principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability, faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and accelerate the promotion of a new development paradigm. It is essential to vigorously promote high-quality development, comprehensively deepen reform and opening-up, promote greater autonomy and strength in science and technology, intensify regulation macroeconomic, coordinate efforts to increase domestic demand and deepen supply-side structural reform, and coordinate a new type of urbanization and comprehensive rural revitalization. It is imperative to ensure both high-quality development and a high level of security, to effectively strengthen economic vitality, to prevent and defuse risks, to improve public expectations and to consolidate and strengthen the dynamic of economic recovery. It is important to continuously improve and appropriately expand China's economic output, improve people's well-being, maintain social stability, and make comprehensive progress to make China a country strong and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization. . It was emphasized at the meeting that for this year, it is imperative to adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress, and establishing the new before getting rid of the old one. Proactive fiscal policies should be moderately strengthened and improved in terms of quality and effectiveness, while prudent monetary policies should be flexible, moderate, targeted and effective. The coherence of macroeconomic policy direction must be strengthened in order to create a transparent, stable and predictable policy environment. It is imperative to boost efforts to modernize the industrial system and accelerate the development of new productive forces. Efforts should be made to implement the strategy of reinvigorating our country through science and technology, expanding domestic demand, unswervingly deepening reforms, expanding high-level opening-up, and preventing and effectively defuse risks in key areas. Unwavering efforts should be made to improve work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, firmly advance comprehensive rural revitalization, and promote integrated urban-rural development and coordinated regional development. It is imperative to strengthen ecological conservation and promote green and low-carbon development. The well-being of populations must be effectively preserved and improved, and social governance must be strengthened and innovated. It is essential to intensify the government's self-improvement efforts, resolutely tackle unnecessary formalities and bureaucracy, work hard in a down-to-earth manner and achieve tangible results, in order to achieve the economic and social development goals and tasks set for this year. .



