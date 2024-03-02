PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee's TMC in Bengal: Ei baar, NDA Sarkar 400 paar





Addressing a BJP rally in West Bengal's Krishnanagar on Saturday, Narendra Modi slammed the TMC government saying its top priorities are corruption, nepotism and betrayal. Here are PM Modi's top 10 quotes from the political rally. The way TMC is working here has disappointed the people of West Bengal. People continuously voted for the TMC, but this party became another name for atrocities and betrayal. »

For TMC, the priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism and betrayal, corruption. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal in poverty so that its politics and game continues. »

Noting how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used women as a vote bank, Modi said, “Using the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Manush', the TMC government used the women of Bengal as a vote bank. Today, Maa, Maati too. like Maanush, all are unhappy with the TMC's mode of governance.

Referring to the Sandeshkhali incident, he said, the women of Sandeshkhali continued to demand justice, but the government did not listen to them. In Bengal, it is not the police who decide when a criminal should be arrested, it is the criminal who decides everything himself. The state government did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested…”

Further thanking people for coming to the political rally in large numbers, he said it conveyed a clear message: “Ei baar, NDA Sarkar 400 paar”.

Talking about the Centre's projects in Bengal, he said, “This is my second day in West Bengal and in these 2 days I have had the opportunity to entrust you with projects worth more than 22,000 billion”

22,000 billion” He later criticized Mamata's government for not letting people enjoy these benefits. The AIIMS was inaugurated by me through video conferencing at Kalyani in Nadia district a few days ago, but the West Bengal government has a problem with the construction of the Kalyani AIIMS, they are wondering why. Has permission not been taken?”

In West Bengal, TMC goons and land mafias have got open permission for hooliganism, but the TMC government is creating hurdles in environment-related clearances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says central government provides worthwhile medical assistance 5 Lakh to the poor, but the TMC government is not allowing the people of Bengal to benefit from this central initiative. We have been making efforts to improve the medical situation of West Bengal. Before 2014, Bengal had only 14 government medical colleges. Over the past 10 years, this number has almost doubled to 26…” Stage alert!

Stage alert!



