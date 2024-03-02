Politics
The biggest revelations from Wales' first week of Covid investigation
By Hywel GriffithBBC News Wales Correspondent
The UK Covid inquiry spent its first week in Cardiff examining the Welsh Government's handling of the pandemic.
So what are the most remarkable things we've learned so far?
The inquiry looks into the decision-making of the UK government and the devolved governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, more than 12,000 people in Wales have died from Covid.
The Welsh Government did not expect to be in charge
The pandemic has given the Welsh Labor government an unprecedented role in people's daily lives: deciding where they can go, who they can see, and even what they are allowed to buy at the supermarket.
Up to 700,000 viewers would follow his BBC television briefings to find out the latest rule changes for Wales.
What is now clear is that until a few days before the first lockdown in 2020, ministers in Wales did not actually expect this level of control.
Evidence from Professor Dan Wincott of Cardiff University suggests that before March 20 The working assumption of Mark Drakeford and his cabinet was that the British government would make the major decisions under emergency civil legislation.
However, it soon became clear that these laws could not be enforced, and so health legislation was used instead.
This meant that three days later, when the shutters fell on the businesses and we were told to stay at home, it was ministers in Cardiff Bay who decided what happened next in Wales, because health is a devolved issue.
In May 2020, it became clear that Mr Drakeford's government wanted to ease restrictions at a much slower pace than at the English border.
The following October, the Welsh Government had the courage to launch its own lockdown without coordination with other parts of the UK.
The pandemic is now seen by some as the moment devolved government in Wales came of age.
Whether true or not, things could have been very different if the Welsh Government had not been put in charge.
Ministers knew there were problems
We hope to hear from the politicians later in the hearings, but we already have an idea of who knew what and when.
An email submitted to the inquiry reveals how, a day after the first lockdown in March 2020, then-Health Minister Vaughan Gething sent a message to himself outlining the concerns of frontline staff.
It read: “Complete chaos in our hospital. No protection for nurses, masks with very low morale are not distributed”.
Below, in parentheses, it says “from a consultant to PCH”, which we believe was Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.
This is very different from the picture Mr Gething had painted earlier in a press release published in March which spoke of “early and decisive” actions taken to protect communities and ensure “timely preparations” for an expected increase in cases.
Deleting messages was the default
The strength – or otherwise – of the Welsh Government's preparations is a subject Mr Gething is likely to be questioned about during his testimony.
Just like his use of WhatsApp messages and, crucially, why some were deleted from Mr Gething's phone.
This has already been a sore subject for ministers elsewhere in Westminster and in Scotland.
The Welsh Government has always insisted that it does not use informal messaging systems to make decisions. However, this can be difficult to prove when some messages have disappeared.
The inquiry heard allegations that senior Welsh Government special advisers “suspiciously and systematically” deleted communications – and requests were sent to erase WhatsApp chats at the end of each week.
It was also stated that Mr Gething had activated a disappearing messages feature, which meant his communication would be deleted by default.
Was it just good phone memory management or something else? The investigation will want to know.
It's not just politicians who disagree
We are already familiar with the bickering between politicians during the pandemic. On several occasions during 2020, Mr Drakeford made a point of stating that he had not been able to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about key decisions.
He was later filmed calling the former prime minister “horrible”. What we are starting to see in the evidence from the inquiry is that there were also tensions within the scientific community.
In his evidence to the inquiry, Dr Robert Hoyle, the Welsh Government's chief scientist, explained how in early 2020 his view of the pandemic differed from that of his boss, Professor Peter Halligan, the chief scientific adviser.
By mid-February, he said he became alarmed and realized major public intervention would be necessary. But when he raised the issue, he was made to feel like it was “someone else's problem” and the subject was only raised a week before the first lockdown.
Later, as other countries made mask-wearing mandatory, the Welsh government resisted.
Dr Hoyle says he disagrees with the decision made by Dr Frank Atherton, Wales' chief medical officer, who is due to give evidence next week.
Dry ads don't help
In November 2020, publicans and politicians joined criticize the Welsh Government's decision to prevent pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol.
At the time, Mr Drakeford said the changes, including full closure at 6pm, could save more than a thousand lives.
Wales wasn't alone in limiting alcohol sales as a public health measure – but did it work? According to Dr Roland Salmon, a retired epidemiologist who worked for Public Health Wales, there was no real scientific justification.
He told the inquest that the idea of an “alcohol-free pub” made no sense: once people gathered together, it no longer mattered what they drank.
So what is behind the pandemic ban?
According to Dr Salmon, this is perhaps explained more by “too lasting a legacy of the chapel's heritage”.
