New Chinese government work report 2024

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with Comrade Xi Jinping in it, adheres to the concept of putting the people first when discussing the work of the Chinese government, emphasizing taking the interests of the Chinese people as a starting point and as a real objective during the discussions. any government activity report, taking into account all requests. The people and their help to build a well-off society under the strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. Therefore, the most important features of the new work report of the Chinese government for the year 2024 lie in harnessing the concept of coherent development to keep pace with the new era, poverty alleviation policies with targeted measures adapted to local conditions, integrated and interconnected management. system and long-term infrastructure investment, with China adhering to the development philosophy of innovation, coordination, openness and participation, and striving to improve the quality and efficiency of development and reduce poverty, through the development of science and technology, modern innovation and creativity, improvement of the environment, universalization of education, strengthening of social security policies and the promotion of balanced regional development in order to share the benefits of development for all.

The annual sessions of the legislative and political advisory bodies of the Chinese People's Congress are considered an important window for the world to fully experience people's democracy in China, discussing all the achievements of the Chinese government over the past year and what will be agreed to be achieved in the new year. The most salient points and focuses of the Chinese government's work report for the past year will be discussed and presented, and the most important lines and topics under discussion and implementation in the new year will be discussed and elaborated at the opening session of the first session of the 15th National People's Congress of China), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The importance of discussing this year's new Chinese government work report comes in light of the fact that the year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as a crucial year for achieving the goals and tasks set for the period from 2021 to 2025. Therefore, Premier Li Qiang urged all Chinese people and their representatives to scientifically understand the situation at home and abroad, stay calm and make concrete efforts to advance the country's problems. The Chinese government work report for 2024 ensures that the policies and working arrangements of the ruling Communist Party Central Committee are fully implemented, with the Chinese government seeking to effectively achieve tangible results in major related tasks. to economic and social development. Therefore, representatives of all members of the Chinese people are encouraged to participate in discussing the results of the work of the Chinese government over the previous year and to develop new lines of work for the New Year, with the participation of all segments of Chinese society, from political parties not affiliated with the Communist Party of China, to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, in addition to people who have no party affiliation, but they all agree to continue to provide support for the government's decision-making process within a democratic and scientific framework, build broad consensus and provide wisdom, thereby paving the way for the Chinese nation to achieve its economic and social development goals in the New Year.

The importance of discussing the new work report of the Chinese government comes in view of the participation of all sects, parties and representatives of Chinese society in shaping China's future at home and abroad , through the participation of a number of parties not affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Party, representatives of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and representatives of unaffiliated persons. party, to express support for the Chinese government's work efforts to improve the lives and well-being of Chinese citizens. The opinions of all participants in the discussion of the Chinese government work report reflect their support for the work of the Chinese government at home and abroad and its ruling Communist Party, because these opinions and proposals have great value to improve the draft government activity report, and to improve the work of the government itself. A joint group symposium to discuss the new Chinese government work report was convened by the Chinese State Council, headed by Li Qiang, in his capacity as vice premier of the Chinese State Council, and with the participation of Deng Xuexiang as a member of the Standing Committee. of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, when holding a symposium to listen to the opinions and proposals of leaders of political parties not affiliated with the Communist Party of China and the Communist Party of China. China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as listen to the opinions and proposals of representatives of people without party affiliation, regarding the draft government work report.

The new work report of the Chinese government for the year 2024 contains all the strong measures that China has taken during the past year 2023, in order to build (a modern socialist state comprehensively), in addition to focus on a certain number of areas, in particular: the work of the Chinese government linked to total control and scientific innovation. technology, promote emerging industries, stimulate market dynamism and stimulate green development. Over the past five years, China has deepened reform and opening-up to create a new development model and made remarkable progress in the business environment, coinciding with a steady increase in the living standards of the Chinese people. , with generally parallel growth in personal income. the economic growth of the country. China has successfully achieved great economic stability, while steadily improving the quality of development and maintaining overall social stability in 2023, thereby ensuring the achievement of new development achievements that are difficult to achieve, according to the new China report. activity of the Chinese government. China has also managed to maintain generally stable economic performance while overcoming major difficulties and challenges, and has been generally able to achieve the main goals and tasks of the year 2023 in a very complex international and internal environment. Therefore, the government's draft new report has confirmed that these achievements are proof of flexibility. China's huge economy.

The Chinese government's most important achievements over the past year, according to the new Chinese government work report, come from the political leadership of President Xi Jinping, who prioritized stable growth, employment and prices, and thus a steady economic recovery. , according to the report. The report confirming that the Chinese government has made great efforts over the past year to support the economy, with the conclusion of a policy of intensifying relief for companies facing increasing financial difficulties, while ordering financial institutions to increase the supply of credit and reduce financing. costs and take a series of measures to increase investment, stimulate consumption and achieve stability in foreign trade. The report added that China has also strengthened policy support to stabilize and increase employment, and work to ensure market supply and price stability, particularly food and energy prices, in a context of growing global inflation. The report also indicates the government's desire to provide greater support to people who are suffering from increasing difficulties in their lives in order to guarantee their basic living needs.

On the other hand, the new working draft of the Chinese government will discuss an updated version of the legislative amendment and revision draft, at the next session of the National People's Congress of China in March 2024. In my opinion, the ongoing revision of China's new legislative draft law represents the democratization of the entire people's process and its requirements, because I have made great efforts to make the legislative process a success, to ensure that every link of the legislative process embodies the voices of the Chinese people and the reality at the local level. Highlights of the legislative revision project include strengthening the process of implementation and supervision of the Constitution, setting requirements for monitoring the constitutional compliance of legislation and a system for recording and reviewing documents normative.

The new Chinese government work report for 2024 also emphasizes its connection with China's international relations, with China expressing its willingness to work with the international community to build a prosperous world, under the guidance of the concept of community with a shared future for humanity), then seeking to strengthen global governance in a fairer and more just direction while contributing to new opportunities for the well-being of the people of all countries and contributing to openness new channels of international exchange and cooperation to reduce poverty and open up new space for the recovery and development of the global economy.