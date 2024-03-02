New Delhi, March 2: As they eagerly await the grand electoral spectacle in their homeland, most Indian-Americans say they are certain that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Community leaders say planning and strategy by U.S. party leaders and supporters is already underway to aim for a record 400-plus seats in the largest Democratic exercise in 2024.

Parveen Chopra, founder of New York-based spirituality site ALotusInTheMud.com, told IANS that Americans view Prime Minister Modi as a “strong, transformational leader” under whom India's position in business world has improved enormously.

“My feeling is that Indian Americans are certain that the BJP will return to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Those who criticize it have also resigned themselves to the fact that nothing can stop it, because the INDIA bloc is already is fracturing and is not up to the fight in the next general election,” Chopra said.

A 2022 survey of Indian-American attitudes by the Carnegie Endowment mentioned the BJP as the most popular political party among Indian-Americans, with a third of respondents favoring the ruling party and only 12% favoring the ruling party. identifier in Congress.

Additionally, it says nearly half of all Indian-Americans approve of Prime Minister Modi's performance as prime minister, with the greatest support among Republicans and Hindus.

A key element of India's foreign policy post-2014 has been its significant engagement with the diaspora, notably in the United States, where this 4.4 million-strong community has become the second largest immigrant group .

During his successive visits to the United States from 2104 to 2023, the Prime Minister actively engaged with the community, recognizing their steady rise in the American economic, political and social spheres and their importance in the history of the growth of India.

Gobind Munjal, national president of the Association of Indian Americans (AIA), told IANS that India has achieved a lot under Prime Minister Modi and the US-US relationship India had reached new heights, especially after the leader's visit in June 2023.

“Under the regime of Narendra Modi, global respect for India and Indians living abroad increased significantly. For NRIs, Indian identity became more respectful and non-residents began to feel proud to be Indians,” Munjal said in an email interview.

Founded in August 1967, the AIA claims to be the oldest association of Asian Indians in America and states that it represents “the hopes and aspirations of those immigrants who are united by their common bond of Indian heritage and American commitment.

According to the community, the reasons for Prime Minister Modi's popularity are not too distant and can be seen in the progress India has made in recent years in all fields.

“Prime Minister Modi's proactive approach to diplomacy and economic reforms has strengthened India's image as a dynamic and forward-thinking nation, poised for sustainable growth and development,” he said. 'IANS Alok Kumar, Chairman, Bihar Foundation, USA.

Hailing the country's foreign policy, Kumar said India has demonstrated strong diplomatic prowess which is “exemplified by its handling of crises such as the Qatar situation and its commendable performance in evacuating citizens from war zones , even surpassing the efforts of developed countries.”

Citing the success of the Chandrayaan mission and India's G20 presidency, Kumar and Munjal added that India has achieved a lot under the current regime.

“The Indian economy is expected to become the third largest in the world in the next three years, with a GDP of $5 trillion, up from $3.7 trillion currently. The Indian stock market is booming and if Narendra Modi is again elected Prime Minister, which If he does, India can aspire to become a $7 trillion economy in the next 10 years,” Munjal said.

He hoped that Prime Minister Modi would continue to lead 'Bharat' to the same glory it once enjoyed when it was called 'Sone Ki Chiriya' (golden bird).

Meanwhile, the NRI community hopes that after the 2024 elections, some of their concerns will be addressed by the party that comes to power.

Chopra told IANS that as an Indian-American and a community journalist, many NRIs have contacted him to express their concerns regarding online voting and their properties in India.

Currently, an Indian national living abroad must be physically present on the day of the election at the polling station in their constituency with their passport and there is no provision for postal or online voting, nor to vote through Indian missions abroad.

He also said that NRIs owning properties in India want protection from those illegally occupying their homes and want speedy resolution of such disputes.